How these missionaries use nightly messages to enhance member connection

From left to right, Sister Jayla Jackson, Sister Haylee Marshall, Lonnie Mauldin, Isaac Ireland, Bryant Ireland, Jessica Ireland, Sarah Ireland, Mary Langford and Mary Fugal stand in front of a members home after the Sunday afternoon session of general conference on Oct. 5, 2025, in Fairfield, Ohio.

For some missionaries, nightly messages are redefining member interactions, making the experience of gospel sharing a dynamic and ongoing part of preaching the gospel.

The member-driven effort, which began in 2018 within the boundaries of the Maryland Baltimore Mission, involves missionaries sending brief texts to ward council leaders and ward missionaries to update them on the work and encourage member involvement.

“I have such a strong testimony that this is an important plank on the bridge to better unity between missionaries and members. That’s the principle behind this. It’s not just about texts and updates and daily miracles, it’s about the relationships that fuel the Lord’s work,” said President Jason Wright, branch president of the Blue Ridge YSA Branch in Winchester, Virginia.

Sister Haley Hopkins and Sister Grace Holbrook, serving in the Maryland Baltimore Mission, discuss details in their most recent nightly text with their elders quorum president, Brian Santamaria, at a meetinghouse in Winchester, Virginia, in October 2025. | Erika Ascencio

President Wright said the effort serves to invite the Spirit into the members’ homes, helps missionaries stay focused, encourages accountability and allows ward missionaries to learn the needs of others.

Chapter 13 of “Preach My Gospel: A Guide to Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ” and the General Handbook section 23.4 say coordination with local leaders “is essential to being united” in missionary efforts. The publications outline that ward mission leaders conduct weekly coordination meetings. Coordination can also happen in other ways during the week, including phone calls, texts and emails.

Mike Shake, a member of the Berryville Ward in the Winchester Virginia Stake, said of sharing the gospel: “This is the greatest work that is happening on the earth today, and the positive use of technology to help hasten the work along is a good thing.”

Sister Haley Hopkins and Sister Grace Holbrook, serving in the Maryland Baltimore Mission, take a few minutes after attending institute to craft their nightly text to leaders of their branch at a meetinghouse in Winchester, Virginia, in October 2025. | Erika Ascencio

Impact on members

The Ohio Cincinnati Mission is another mission in the United States Northeast Area that now uses nightly messages to communicate with ward members as word has spread. Sister Haylee Marshall and Sister Jayla Jackson have experienced the positive impact this has had on their ward.

Sister Jackson said, “Members have more excitement for the work,” and they are “more anxiously engaged.”

Sister Marshall added that the friends they teach “have closer relationships with our members” and feel more included.

President Wright said, “We all serve in our own ways, and we are all instruments in the Lord’s hands, each bringing different interests, skills and spiritual gifts.” Each member has something to contribute to this great work.

An October 2025 group text from Sister Haley Hopkins and Sister Grace Holbrook, serving in the Maryland Baltimore Mission, shows how they involve ward members in their missionary efforts. | Provided by Jason Wright

Impact on friends

Elder Hyrum Nettles and Elder Joel Mack, also from the Ohio Cincinnati Mission, expressed the impact nightly texts have had on the friends they are teaching.

Elder Nettles said they had a ward member join a lesson who “was able to bear a powerful testimony to our friend,” and their friend “really felt the spirit.” The increased member participation results in deeper and long-lasting relationships between members and friends, he said.

Elder Mack added that “their relationship is a little more personal.”

This relationship is what supports friends in their journey in the gospel. They are more comfortable to ask questions, share their experiences and feel the spirit, explained Elder Mack.

Shake added, “It gives members opportunities to pray specifically for the friends the missionaries are working with,” and has paved the way for work among missionaries, friends and members to flourish.