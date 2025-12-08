Rapid City’s Light the World float shines at Festival of Lights Parade

Missionaries and members of the Rapid City South Dakota Stake attend the Festival of Lights parade in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 29, 2025.

Bringing a vibrant glow to the Festival of Lights Parade on Nov. 29, young single adults from the Rapid City South Dakota Stake lit up Main Street in Rapid City with their Light the World float.

Light the World

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites all to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by sharing His light with others during the Christmas season through the Light the World initiative and through acts of kindness.

The Rapid City South Dakota Stake Light the World float prepares to be displayed at the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Amy Policky

Members from the Rapid City stake accepted this invitation by creating a float to share the importance of Christ-like service in their community.

Creating the float

Young adults help prepare a Light the World float for the Festival of Lights held in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 24, 2025. | Amy Policky

Jackie Killian, a member of the Canyon Lake Ward, was in charge of creating the float. Together, members gathered for meetings and fine-tuning the details to their project.

The YSAs met one night and “built the float in five and a half hours,” reported Killian.

Missionaries in the Rapid City South Dakota Stake hold a Light the World banner at the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Stacy Nehring

A globe was suspended in the middle of the float, surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights. To enhance their message of kindness, those building the float included images of Christ and others engaged in acts of service around the globe.

Stacy Nehring, a member of the Mount Rushmore Ward, described features of the float. It displayed “big Light the World banners on each side that have a QR code,” allowing people to scan and visit the official Light the World website to learn more about the initiative.

Young adults ride the Light the World float at the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Stacy Nehring

Message of service

“Service big or small can help and it can change your life and can change your perspective,” Nehring said. “It brings you out of the dark and gives you that light and hope that you need.”

During the parade, missionaries set up hot chocolate to share with the community and answer questions about the Light the World float.

Missionaries in the Rapid City South Dakota Stake hold a Light the World banner at the Festival of Lights Parade in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 29, 2025. | Stacy Nehring

The community received the Light the World message of service and love well, as Killian explained. “People cheered us on throughout the parade,” embracing the spirit of “showing kindness to others and helping people out.”

Young adults help prepare a Light the World float for the Festival of Lights held in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Nov. 24, 2025. | Amy Policky