Children take part in telling the Nativity story in this scene from the 2025 Light the World video, released Nov. 30, 2025.

Each year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints invites everyone to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ by sharing His light with others during the Christmas season.

On Sunday, Nov. 30, the Church released the 2025 Light the World video, titled, “The First Christmas Story, Retold by Children.”

The video features the story of the first Christmas, taken from Luke 2, and performed by children around the world.

The video is interspersed with scenes from “The Christ Child” — a 2019 video from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — showing how this sacred story continues to resonate today.

“We can feel Christ’s light shine every time we share His story,” proclaims text at the end of the video.

The video can be found on the Church’s social media and YouTube channels and at LightTheWorld.org in multiple languages. The website will also feature versions of the video that have been created in the Philippines, Africa, South America and others — reflecting different languages, cultures and traditions.

2025 Light the World initiative

For 2025, the Light the World initiative invites all to add the light of Jesus Christ to their Christmas traditions.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said, “The Light the World initiative is rooted in the biblical teaching of Jesus Christ, who declared, ‘I am the light of the world’ (John 8:12). His light was never meant to be admired from afar. It was meant to be shared. When we give, whether it be through a machine, a donation, or even just a kind act, we become His light.”

As people look to add more light to their Christmas traditions, they may be inspired by a series of short videos released during the season on the Church’s social media channels and posted on LightTheWorld.org.

The website also includes an interactive idea generator, and a downloadable list of ideas to “Add light to your Christmas Traditions.”

A list of ideas is titled, "Add light to your Christmas traditions" and is available to download on LighttheWorld.org. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Traditions such as baking cookies, making a meal, listening to music, planning a party, going shopping, hanging lights and more can have added light by inviting, sharing, delivering and serving.

Efforts to “light the world” can spread kindness and caring for those in need, such as donating through the Giving Machine kiosks, or finding a service project on JustServe.org.

More ways to celebrate Jesus Christ this season include downloading Christmas music, reading the Christmas story, bringing the Nativity story to life and worshiping with others during sacrament meeting services on Christmas Day.

Other downloadable resources at LightTheWorld.org include:

Customizable local Light the World invitations for church, service projects, Christmas parties, Giving Machines and more; printable and digital pass-along cards with invitations to light the world; Christmas wallpapers for smartphones and desktops; and Christmas videos.

The cast of children acting out the Christmas story in Luke 2 takes a photo for the main Light the World video released on Nov. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints