Song ‘When I Am Baptized’ receives updated lyrics

The baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist is portrayed by actors in this scene from the Bible Videos.

Changes have been made to some of the lyrics in the well-loved children’s song “When I Am Baptized,” by Nita Dale Milner, as part of the new global hymnbook project of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The refreshed song was published Dec. 20 in the January 2026 issue of the Friend magazine.

The updated lyrics are below, with the changes from the original in bold type:

1. I like to look for rainbows whenever there is rain

And ponder on the beauty of the earth made clean again.

[Chorus]

I want my life to be as clean as earth right after rain.

I want to be the best I can and live with God again.

2. I know when I am baptized I choose the Savior’s way,

And I will be forgiven as I turn to Him each day.

[Chorus]

I want my life to be as clean as earth right after rain.

I want to be the best I can and live with God again.

Previously, the first verse said “an earth” and the second verse said “my wrongs are washed away, And I can be forgiven and improve myself each day.”

These changes were made to help the song teach the doctrine of Jesus Christ more clearly, said Primary General President Susan H. Porter in a social media video.

“We know when children choose to be baptized they are choosing to make a covenant with our Heavenly Father,” President Porter said.

While the previous words referred to the water washing away their wrongs, President Porter hopes that parents will teach their children is that water does not wash away sin — “It is a symbol.”

Alma 7:14 reads, “Therefore come and be baptized unto repentance, that ye may be washed from your sins, that ye may have faith on the Lamb of God, who taketh away the sins of the world, who is mighty to save and to cleanse from all unrighteousness.”

President Porter said Alma clearly identifies the Savior as the cleansing power through the Holy Ghost.

“What a gift this is for children, once they are baptized, to know that every day of their life they can joyfully repent and their sins — it will be like they are washed away through the blessing of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ,” she said.

These conversations can be part of preparing children for baptism. Another way to prepare children is through a baptism and confirmation preparation meeting near the beginning of the year for the children turning 8. A new section was added to the General Handbook about this meeting.

A Primary children’s choir sings at Riga Chapel in Riga, Latvia, March 7, 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Creating the new hymnbook

As the Church has been creating a new global hymnbook, the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles have been involved in every step, Hymnbook Committee chair Steve Schank told the Church News in June. “The senior leaders of the Church are intimately involved in all of the decisions being made.”

One of the project’s goals is to teach the core doctrine of the gospel with power and clarity. Therefore, each song and hymn in the new collection has been carefully reviewed, with adjustments being made to lyrics as needed.

The other goals are to increase faith and worship of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, to invite joyful singing at home and church, to inspire members and to unify them across a worldwide Church.

“There’s something about music that takes the gospel and sinks it into our hearts and our minds in a way that it cannot be forgotten. Sacred music teaches the gospel in a way that’s not threatening. It is easy to understand,” Schank said.

More batches of new hymns will be released in 2026 and the print version of “Hymns — For Home and Church" is expected to be available mid-2027.