Iowa service missionary finds joy in serving the Lord and community after losing both legs

Elder Emmett Oakley stands in front of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. He will complete his service mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2026.

When a bone infection led to the amputation of his right leg in 2021, Emmett Oakley found renewed hope through the gospel of Jesus Christ and unwavering support from members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

After embracing the gospel led him to be called as a service missionary in 2024, Elder Oakley experienced multiple setbacks, including the amputation of his other leg. He considered ending his mission, but with heaven’s help and the support of others, he found the strength to carry on.

Completing his mission in January 2026 will mark a monumental achievement in Elder Oakley’s young life.

Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, stands in front of a Christmas tree on Dec. 17, 2025. | Susan Sims

“Serving my mission has given me so much knowledge and has strengthened my testimony of the love that God and the Savior have for me,” Oakley said. “From my own experiences, I know that Christ is with us every step of the way. He does not abandon us in hardships. He walks beside us, carrying us when we feel we can no longer stand.”

‘I felt like I belonged’

Born with spina bifida in Asia in 1999, Oakley spent his early years in an orphanage until he was adopted at age 8 by a Latter-day Saint family in Iowa.

Haunted by his experiences in the orphanage and facing multiple health challenges as a young teen, Oakley struggled to understand his new family’s faith and wondered why God allowed His children to face difficult trials. He became distant from both the Church and those around him.

After his right leg was amputated in 2021, Oakley was in a rehabilitation center in Cedar Falls, Iowa, when he decided he needed help and wanted to make some changes in his life.

Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, performs community service in 2023. | Susan Sims

Oakley called Bishop Harold Youngblut of the River Forest Ward in the Cedar Rapids Iowa Stake and asked if he could come to Church.

The bishop warmly invited Oakley to attend services every Sunday, and members eagerly offered him a ride to the meetinghouse. They were patient and understanding as he asked questions and learned. Their kindness made him feel loved and supported.

“I really appreciated the members’ support. They were always being willing to give me a ride or text me and say, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’” Oakley said. “There were days when I wanted to go to Church and days when I did not want to go, but I felt like I belonged.”

Bishop Youngblut said the challenges Oakley has faced could “change someone to not ever be receptive to the Spirit,” yet Oakley has remained engaged, enthusiastic and resilient.

“I felt from day one that he was receptive and wanted to gain a stronger testimony and learn about the gospel,” the bishop said. “There were some struggles and delays, he wasn’t quite ready for things, but he kept coming back and wanting to be a part of the wards, whichever ward it was.”

Right, Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, shakes hands with Brendan Coutu, bishopric first counselor in the Waterloo Iowa Ward on Dec. 17, 2025. | Susan Sims

At one point Oakley moved and began attending the Cedar Falls Ward in the same stake. Once again, he was warmly welcomed by members. Bishop Nicholas Bailey helped Oakley prepare to be ordained to the Aaronic and Melchizedek priesthoods.

Oakley also began volunteering in the community and enjoyed serving alongside ward members at Habitat for Humanity.

Service missionary

Second from the right in the front, Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, stands with other service missionaries from Iowa City, Iowa, in front of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple in Nauvoo, Illinois, in 2025. | Provided by Emmett Oakley

At age 24, Oakley was taking classes at Hawkeye Community College when he decided to serve a mission. He was called as a service missionary in February 2024.

During his mission, Elder Oakley has served at Habitat for Humanity, local food banks and the Boys and Girls Club of Cedar Valley in Waterloo, Iowa. He has also served as an ordinance worker in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple.

Early in his missionary service, Elder Oakley faced multiple health challenges, including the amputation of his left leg, leading him to contemplate ending his mission.

“It was super tough. Losing my left leg on my mission has been one of the most challenging things I have gone through,” he said. “I often asked God, ‘Where are Your loving hands?’ as I prayed desperately for comfort from my hospital bed.”

Elder Oakley’s prayers were answered in the timely visits of friends and members who lifted his spirits and offered words of encouragement. He also drew strength from their prayers and fasting on his behalf.

“People at the hospital and rehab center would say, ‘Man, you have a lot of visitors. You must be loved,’” he said. “It is so true.”

Reflecting on that period, Elder Oakley added, “Many times during the recovery, my prayers and sorrows were answered. ... People came in and talked with me about fun things that brought me joy and helped me understand that I had support.”

Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, performs community service in 2023. | Provided by Emmett Oakley

The service missionary said he also found inspiration in “A Higher Joy," the April 2024 general conference message of Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“We have to seek out the higher joy,” Elder Oakley said. “That made me realize that while legs are important, they are temporal. In the next life we will receive a perfect body, which means my legs will be back and I won’t have neuropathy or pain.”

‘Joy is possible’

Despite his trials, Elder Oakley continued to fulfill his mission, serving as a zone leader and inspiring others with his diligence and hard work.

“I’m doing great,” said Elder Oakley, who will turn 27 years old on March 31, 2026. “My testimony has grown quite tremendously because of my mission, but also because I’ve come to understand that enduring to the end with joy is possible, even if you are going through difficult trials and tribulations.”

Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, stands in front of a Christmas tree on Dec. 17, 2025. | Susan Sims

Bishop Youngblut admires Elder Oakley for being the kind of person who wants to be the first to shake someone’s hand when they walk into a room.

“He does so much where other people might think they are limited,” Bishop Youngblut said. “He just serves, enjoys life and brings enjoyment to others because of his attitude and personality.”

Observing Elder Oakley walk the covenant path has been a blessing for Bishop Bailey.

“He has let the Atonement of Jesus Christ work in his life. He wants to be a better person every day and closer to his Savior, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Bailey said. “This is a person that you want to be around.”

Upon completing his mission, Elder Oakley plans to return to college and aspires to one day earn a master’s degree from Brigham Young University. He wants others to know that “if you leave the gospel of Jesus Christ, it is OK to come back. ... Christ’s arms are ever extended and His light is ever reaching.”

Most of all, Elder Oakley knows he is a beloved child of Heavenly Father. “That love is constant; through that love we are lifted, healed and made whole,” he said.

— Susan Sims is the Church’s communications director for Iowa and western Illinois.

Right, Elder Emmett Oakley, a service missionary from Cedar Falls, Iowa, visits with Halle Evans, a young woman in the Waterloo Iowa Ward on Dec. 17, 2025. | Susan Sims