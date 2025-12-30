Which countries, U.S. states and provinces will have a new mission in 2026?

Missionaries teach in a tent near the newly completed Nairobi Kenya Temple in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

In 2026, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is creating 55 new missions, increasing the total to 506 worldwide.

This expansion will lead to the establishment of mission headquarters in several countries, two U.S. states and one Canadian province for the first time.

First mission in country

Malawi Lilongwe Mission : In the Church’s Africa South Area, the two stakes in Malawi were previously associated with the Zambia Lusaka Mission.

: In the Church’s Africa South Area, the two stakes in Malawi were previously associated with the Zambia Lusaka Mission. Senegal Dakar Mission : In the Africa West Area, the district in Dakar was previously associated with the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan West Mission.

: In the Africa West Area, the district in Dakar was previously associated with the Cote d’Ivoire Abidjan West Mission. Togo Lomé Mission : Also in the Africa West Area, Togo’s three stakes have been part of the Benin Cotonou Mission.

: Also in the Africa West Area, Togo’s three stakes have been part of the Benin Cotonou Mission. Solomon Islands Honiara Mission : In the Pacific Area, the Honiara Solomon Islands District has been under the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission.

: In the Pacific Area, the Honiara Solomon Islands District has been under the Vanuatu Port Vila Mission. Greece Athens Mission: In the Europe Central Area, Greece’s two branches — Halandri and Thessaloniki — have been among four branches served most recently the Bulgaria/Greece Mission, headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Nearly 500 missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, watch a devotional featuring Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on May 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

First mission in province

Nova Scotia: The new Canada Halifax Mission draws its city name from the capital and most populous municipality of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, The eastern province is both the second-most densely populated in Canada the second-smallest by area. The Dartmouth Nova Scotia Stake has been associated with the Canada Montreal Mission.

First mission in state

Mississippi Jackson Mission: In the Church’s United States Southeast Area, the Jackson Mississippi Stake has been associated with the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission.

In the Church’s United States Southeast Area, the Jackson Mississippi Stake has been associated with the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. Wyoming Cheyenne Mission: In the United States Central Area, Cheyenne stakes have been associated with the Colorado Fort Collins Mission, which has extended into east and central Wyoming.

Missionaries listen to Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during a devotional held at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

Mission growth in countries

Several countries and two states are receiving two or more new missions.

The Philippines will have five new missions, raising the total number of missions in the country to 29.

Brazil will receive three new missions, increasing to 40 throughout the country.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will be assigned two new missions, increasing its total to nine missions.

Côte d’Ivoire will have two new missions, bringing its total to six missions.

Ghana will have two new missions for a total of eight missions.

Canada will receive two new missions for a total of eight missions.

Two new missions in Papua New Guinea will give the country a total of four missions.

Peru will have two new missions added, giving the country a total of 17 missions.

In the United States, Texas and California will each have three new missions added, for a total of 15 missions in Texas and 19 missions in California.

Sister Savannah Nay, center, and Sister Brynlee Ashjian, right, attend a missionary conference for Argentina Buenos Aires South and West Missions at the Ramos Mejia Stake Center in Buenos Aires on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News