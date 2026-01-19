Isadora Trevisani de Oliveira, 15, has her eyes set on the 2032 Paralympic Games in Brisbane, Australia. For now, that dream begins far from the Paralympic arena in Brisbane, on the courts of her local gym in Curitiba, Brazil.

Competing in the fast-paced and physically demanding sport of para badminton, Isadora plays in the SL3 category, continuing to add technique and strategy to her game. The Latter-day Saint teen from the Boa Vista Ward in the Boa Vista Brazil Stake also relies on faith to improve.

The SL3 category in para badminton is for athletes with moderate to significant impairments in one or both lower limbs. These impairments affect mobility and stability on the court.

Isadora Trevisani de Oliveira competes in the national championship tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in December 2025. | Provided by Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira

The diagnosis

“The first diagnosis we received was right after her birth,” said her mother, Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira.

Shortly after Isadora was born, she stopped breathing for a few moments. As a result, she spent the first week of life in an intensive care unit so doctors could investigate what caused her to stop breathing. During that week, Isadora did not present any clinical complications, but as a precaution, the doctors requested multiple in-depth tests.

The test results showed an extensive brain injury, leaving Isadora’s parents wondering if she would be able to walk. The doctors diagnosed Isadora with hemiplegic cerebral palsy.

Hemiplegic cerebral palsy is a condition that causes significant motor impairments. Stiffness, weakness and coordination issues in the arms and legs are common symptoms.

“It was predicted that she probably would not walk, talk or have a normal life, but after much fasting and prayer, a miracle happened,” said Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira.

Isadora began physical therapy at 2 months old to gain more mobility in her limbs. Through her therapy and the faith and fasting of her family and friends, Isadora is seen as a “fasting miracle” by her family.

Isadora Trevisani de Oliveira, right, receives instruction from her coach, Loani Istchuk, left, at the national championship games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in December 2025. | Provided by Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira

“In our home, we often say that she is our fasting miracle,” said Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira. “For us, this explains why, despite such an extensive brain injury, she now only has motor impairment in her left leg and has defied medical prognoses, building a trajectory of overcoming adversity that has led her to high-performance sports.”

Foundation of faith

Isadora integrates the foundational faith she developed earlier in her life into her current games and events. She relies on the Lord for strength and calmness in every game and competition.

“I always pray before any championship, and it strengthens me a lot and helps me face all the challenges,” said Isadora.

Isadora was first introduced to the sport after taking an athletic aptitude test that determined a strength for racket sports.

“I started attending training sessions with my brother and fell in love with the sport,” she said. “At first I had a little difficulty performing the techniques because it’s an extremely technical sport and completely new to me.”

Isadora Trevisani de Oliveira prepares to serve in the School Paralympic Games in São Paulo, Brazil, in November 2025. | Provided by Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira

With faith and diligence, Isadora has been able to achieve goals and accomplishments she never imagined. She is a two-time champion of Brazil’s National School Paralympic Games in the SL3 category, and Isadora sits in second place in the national ranking for the SL3 category.

‘Diagnosis is not destiny’

“Seeing [Isadora] grow, develop and compete is a great miracle for us,” said Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira. “We really like the phrase that says ‘Diagnosis is not destiny.’”

Isadora’s sights are firmly set on her destiny to be first in her category, be selected for the South American Championship in São Paulo and eventually compete in the Paralympic Games.

Isadora Trevisani de Oliveira stands on the podium at the Brazil School Paralympic Games in São Paulo, Brazil, in November 2025. Isadora is now the two-time champion of the Brazil School Paralympics in the SL3 category. | Provided by Andrea Trevisani de Oliveira

Isadora holds on to the words of the late President Russell M. Nelson: “The Lord loves effort because effort brings rewards that would not come otherwise.”

According to her family, this quote motivates Isadora to continue striving to reap the rewards of hard work in the future. She wants others to know they can do the same thing.

“With faith, persistence, discipline and hard work, we can achieve all our dreams,” said Isadora.