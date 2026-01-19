The South America South Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is expressing its “deep sorrow and solidarity” regarding forest fires impacting southern Chile.

“In these moments of grief and loss, we express our love, empathy and prayers for those who have been affected and for those who have lost a loved one,” the presidency said in a Spanish-language statement posted to the area’s social media on Monday, Jan. 19. “We deeply regret and express our solidarity with our brothers from other religious denominations who have lost chapels, churches and other buildings as a result of these fires.”

The fires are particularly affecting the towns of Lirquén, Penco and its surroundings, according to the statement. The Church’s South America Area will coordinate with the government and other institutions to provide volunteers and material assistance, and invites all to join in prayer for the protection of firefighters and others who are working in this emergency.

The South America Area South presidency also asked for prayers to “provide strength and comfort to affected families, reflecting the love and compassion that Jesus Christ taught us.”

Damaged vehicles line a road after wildfires swept through residential areas in Lirquén, Chile, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Javier Torres, Associated Press

As of Monday, at least 19 people have died in the fires sweeping through thousands of acres in the central and southern parts of Chile and forcing 50,000 people to evacuate, the Associated Press reported.

Fifteen wildfires were still active Monday after fires started Sunday in the southern South American nation, according to the National Service for the Prevention of Disasters. The agency said the wildfires have destroyed homes, vehicles, infrastructure and forests.

The South America South Area presidency consists of Elder Joaquin E. Costa, president; Elder Alan R. Walker, first counselor; and Elder Eduardo Gavarret, second counselor. All are General Authority Seventies.

Residential areas burned by wildfires stretch across Tome, Chile, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Javier Torres, Associated Press

Wildfires burn at sunrise near Lirquén, Chile, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Javier Torres, Associated Press

A helicopter drops water to battle wildfires near Concepcion, Chile, on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Javier Torres, Associated Press