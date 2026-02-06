YSA conference unites thousands in Arizona

CHANDLER, Arizona — More than 3,200 young single adults gathered in Chandler, Arizona, Jan. 23–25 for a YSA conference themed Desert Days. This event was the first of its kind for the Latter-day Saint YSAs of Arizona. The weekend’s activities blended spiritual nourishment, meaningful connection and activities designed to accommodate many interests and to strengthen faith and friendships.

Friday, Jan. 23, evening attendees of the conference lined up to hear Anthony and Cindy Sweat share their insightful thoughts on keeping the gospel of Jesus Christ at the center of each day and in their relationship. Brother Sweat is a new member of the Young Men general advisory council. The night also included musical performances by Anna Avery, of Arizona, and award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Rector.

Desert Days 2026 attendees join a concert with Andy Rector in Chandler, Arizona, on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. | Kary Ann Hoopes

Many attendees were so excited for the events on Saturday, Jan. 24, that they arrived early to be first in line. The event facilitated a gathering of single adults ages 18-35 from around Arizona, with participants from Tennessee, California, Utah and Idaho in attendance.

“This really was the social function of the year,” said Jack Foresse of the Temple View YSA Ward in the Gilbert Arizona YSA Stake.

Saturday featured a Main Street atmosphere with activities running throughout the day and evening. Attendees participated with line and swing dancing instruction, board games, crafts, video game trucks, custom sodas, space for quiet reflection, mechanical bulls, live performances, a service project, dating games, horseshoes, mini golf, bead crafts and a Western-themed photo shoot. Question-and-answer sessions with Brother Sweat and Church historians gave opportunities for testimony growth and understanding. The evening ended with a dance party and a drone show in the night sky.

Attendees line up in Chandler, Arizona, for the Deseret Days 2026 young single adult conference. It was Jan. 23-25, 2026. | Kary Ann Hoopes

Ross Decesare, of the Williams YSA Ward of the Gilbert Arizona YSA Stake, said: “All of the YSA co-chairs and coordinators gave their very best throughout the planning process, consistently exceeding one another’s expectations. The Lord magnified every effort, resulting in an outcome far beyond anything we could have imagined. Great care was taken to create activities that reflected the diverse interests and hobbies of YSAs, ensuring there was something meaningful for everyone.”

The conference concluded on Sunday, Jan. 25, with a devotional presided over by Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s United States Southwest Area. He was joined by his wife, Sister Linda P. Dunn.

Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's United States Southwest Area, and his wife, Sister Linda P. Dunn pose with an attendee in Chandler, Arizona, at the Deseret Days 2026 young single adult conference. He spoke during a devotional on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. | Kary Ann Hoopes

Sister Dunn put on her cowboy ball cap and handkerchief and shared how she and Elder Dunn are knowledgeable in broken bones and mishaps as they have been avid marathon runners who have sustained multiple injuries. Laughter and encouragement were consistent as the young adults and guests listened to the stories of hope and encouragement.

Elder Dunn concluded the conference sharing faith-filled counsel and encouragement of the love of the Savior for each child of God, inviting attendees to focus on strengthening their relationship with Jesus Christ. Elder Dunn shared his story of surviving a bear attack in the Grand Teton National Park while on a trail run in 1994.

“As you bear all things, believe all things, hope all things [and] endure all things (see 1 Corinthians 13:7), you will build the resilience and strength you need to face challenges,” he said.

Mary Gretsch from the Painted Mountain YSA Ward in the Mesa Arizona YSA East Stake participated at Desert Days and said, “There were so many amazing shows and activities, it was the most fun night ever.”

Beyond the excitement and variety of activities, the heart of the conference centered on spiritual growth and unity among young adults seeking to strengthen their discipleship.

Thousands listen as Elder Michael A. Dunn, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's United States Southwest Area, speaks in a devotional for young single adults at Deseret Days on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Chandler, Arizona. | Kary Ann Hoopes

Many attendees shared that gathering with thousands of peers who share similar values created a powerful sense of belonging and renewed commitment to living the gospel. Attendees of different faiths engaged in conversations about faith, had quiet moments of reflection, and had discussions about testimonies, service and personal revelation.

The conference provided a rare opportunity for young single adults to step away from daily pressures and intentionally focus on Jesus Christ while building a supportive community rooted in shared faith.