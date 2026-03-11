After life centered on faith and family, Sister Gwen Bradford Goaslind, widow of Elder Jack H Goaslind, dies

Sister Gwen Bradford Goaslind, the widow of Elder Jack H Goaslind, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, died March 3, 2026, in Holladay, Utah. She was 93.

Sister Goaslind served alongside her husband when he was a General Authority Seventy from 1978 to 1998 and the Young Men general president from 1990 to 1998. The two also served as leaders of the Arizona Tempe Mission from 1975 to 1978 and as president and matron of the Manti Utah Temple from 2000 to 2003.

Her obituary states that Sister Goaslind “exemplified faith in Jesus Christ and knew Him as her Savior and Friend.”

Gwen Caroline Bradford was born July 30, 1932, in Salt Lake City, the youngest of John Rawsel Bradford and Lenore Maxwell Bradford’s nine children. Gwen’s father died when she was 6, and she learned the importance of the gospel and to recognize life’s blessings from the example of her faithful mother and older siblings.

After graduating from East High School, she attended the University of Utah. One day while studying at the library, a young man introduced himself: Jack Goaslind. The two began courting and were married on Aug. 19, 1953, in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they have six children, 28 grandchildren, and 75 great-grandchildren. He died April 27, 2011.

President Thomas S. Monson greets Sister Gwen B. Goaslind during the graveside service for her husband, Elder Jack H. Goaslind Jr., on May 2, 2011. | Church New archives

In his first general conference address after being called as a general authority, Elder Goaslind expressed appreciation for his wife. “To my good wife, Gwen, who is one of our Heavenly Father’s most noble handmaidens: she has sustained me with an unfailing devotion; she is full of love and faith and possesses a great love of the gospel. She has been an inspiration to me, and I love her with all of my heart” (“Never Be Weary of Good Works,” October 1978 general conference).

Through the years, Sister Goaslind served in a variety of callings in the Primary, Young Women and Relief Society organizations in her wards and stakes and ministered to individuals throughout the world.

Elder Jack H Goaslind, who served as a General Authority Seventy from 1978 to 1998. | Paul Barker, Deseret News

“She had a gift for making people feel important and welcome,” says her obituary. She especially loved her and Elder Goaslind’s time serving as mission and temple leaders.

In a talk at BYU Women’s Conference in 2001, Sister Goaslind testified that the house of the Lord is where individuals can draw closer to their Heavenly and Savior, Jesus Christ.

“I bear my witness that all that takes place in the temple has eternal significance, and I am so grateful for the privilege of serving in the Manti temple with my husband. It has been one of the richest blessings of our life,” she said.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack H Goaslind; her parents; five brothers and three sisters; one grandchild, Joey Glaittli; and two great-grandchildren, Walter and Miles Duncan. She is survived by her six children: Pat (Bill) Hall, David (Julene) Goaslind, Mark (Sherrie) Goaslind, Liz (Boyd) Edman, Rich (Michele) Goaslind and Diane (Kent) Edman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13, 2026, from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday Both the viewing and the funeral will be held at a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse located at 160 E. 4600 South, Murray, Utah.