Sister Darlene Thueson Tobler, wife of emeritus general authority Elder D. Lee Tobler, dies at age 91

Member of the seventy, D. Lee Tobler and his wife Darlene at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Tuesday, April 7, 1998.

Darlene Thueson Tobler, wife of Elder D. Lee Tobler, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, died Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Mesa, Arizona. She was 91.

Besides ministering to Latter-day Saints around the world during her husband’s call as a General Authority Seventy from 1998 to 2003, Sister Tobler also served as matron while her husband served as president of the Columbus Ohio Temple from 2004 to 2007.

Helen Darlene Thueson was born Nov. 18, 1934, in Nampa, Idaho, as the youngest and only girl of Gail and Lela Davenport Thueson’s five children.

The daughter of a farmer, Darlene Thueson met and married a hardworking Idaho farm boy, D. Lee Tobler, while the two were attending Brigham Young University. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on Nov. 21, 1956. Together they have six children, 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

After graduating from BYU, Sister Tobler taught elementary school near Chicago, Illinois, while Elder Tobler earned a graduate degree at Northwestern University. The two lived and raised their family in New York, Connecticut, Texas and Ohio.

No matter where they lived, the two always faithfully served and strived to build the Church.

In an article published at the time he was called as a general authority, Elder Tobler described his wife as “a great mother and wife” who rendered diligent service in all her callings and supported him through his sometimes-demanding professional and ecclesiastical responsibilities.

“She has been wisely there for me, always in the right way and always at the right time,” he said.

Through the years, Sister Tobler served in a variety of capacities, including as a gospel doctrine teacher, stake Primary president, counselor in ward and stake Relief Society and Young Women presidencies and several times as a ward Relief Society president.

Remembrances on her obituary described her as “classy,” “sweet,” “wise” and “generous and kind.”

She is survived by her husband, Lee Tobler, age 92, as well as her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 11443 West McMillan Road, Boise, Idaho. The funeral will follow directly afterwards from 10 to 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed. Burial will take place at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Meridian, Idaho.