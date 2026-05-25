FSY in Brazil empowers youth to walk with Christ

Youth, counselors and leaders form the letters FSY at a For the Strength of Youth conference in Fortaleza, Brazil, on Feb. 17, 2026.

While youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Northern Hemisphere are preparing to attend For the Strength of Youth conferences as their summer begins, they can look to the experiences that youth have had in other countries earlier this year.

There they will see examples of youth who learned, grew, opened their hearts, built their testimonies, made new friends and left changed.

FSY is a large, five-day event designed for youth ages 14 to 18 to apply the gospel of Jesus Christ in their lives. Each conference offers devotionals, classes and activities. FSY also fosters faith, personal growth and social connections.

FSY in Brazil did all of the above. Hundreds of youth gathered in February for conferences with this year’s theme, “Walk with me.” And since then, some who were not members before but attended with their friends have chosen to be baptized, reported the FSY Brazil Instagram account.

The Church’s Brazil Area plans its FSY events not just during its summer but also specifically during the time frame of Carnival, a festival rooted in various pagan traditions that later became the time that precedes Lent. During those five days, young Latter-day Saints in Brazil are able to participate in fun and spiritual activities away from the processions and revelry in the cities.

In a post on the FSY Brazil Instagram account, Elder Mark D. Eddy, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, shared with all the youth of the country his experiences about FSY when he himself participated as a youth.

“I heard many of my friends — for the first time — open their hearts, speak about the Savior, Jesus Christ, and share their testimonies," he said in Portuguese. “It left its mark on my life. And these are experiences that happen at FSY.”

Spencer Milkievicz, a young man who plays soccer, said on Instagram that on the first day of FSY in the São Paulo East session, he received an answer about whether he should serve a mission when he turns 18.

“I know I was inspired to be here in this place and that it was the right place to be,” he said.

Youth attend a session of FSY in Brazil in February 2026. | Screenshot from FSY Brazil Instagram account

Kalel Valenti, who attended FSY in Rio Grande do Sul, wrote on Facebook that the experience was full of teachings, but mostly full of amazing people.

“It’s hard to put into words how much these five days did me good. …Despite long classes and physical fatigue, whenever I was with these young people, everything made sense.”

More than a group, his company became like family to him.

Jociara Diniz Moraes dos Santos, who attended FSY in Rio de Janeiro, wrote: “I will never forget these wonderful days. I would do it all over again.”

Henrique Silva, the FSY session director for Rio de Janeiro South, told the Church News that this year’s conference allowed youth to strengthen their faith, develop spiritual gifts and learn to walk with and closer to the Savior.

“As we live this year’s theme — ‘Walk with me’ — we are invited to stay close to Him every day, allowing Him to shape our hearts and our journey," he said.

He also said FSY reminds youth and leaders that talents are like a language: “If we don’t keep speaking and practicing, we may eventually forget them. In the same way, Christlike attributes also need to be continually developed in our lives.”

Henrique Silva, second from left, and other leaders conduct a FSY session in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in February 2026. | Provided by Henrique Silva

A news article in Brazil reported that 900 young people from the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Mato Grosso attended FSY together in Campo Grande. Afterward, organizers said many participants reported feeling more confident, empowered and prepared to face the future.

The report concluded, “The central message of the gathering, summed up in the invitation to “Walk with Christ,” is that this choice can influence how these teenagers deal with current and future challenges.”

A post on the Church’s For the Strength of Youth social media accounts encouraged youth to still find a way to attend this year, because FSY 2026 is bound to bring memories to last a lifetime.

Another post said, “We promise that For the Strength of Youth conferences can be a life-changing experience you’ll never forget” and invited youth to visit fsy.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to find open sessions near them.

Said Silva, “May we continue to develop our talents, strengthen our Christlike attributes and choose to walk with Christ throughout our lives.”