‘A rising that is taking place’: Sacrifice leads to faith-building experiences for youth at FSY

Young women and young men attend a For the Strength of Youth conference in Tonga in December 2025.

When Young Men General President Timothy L. Farnes was ministering in the Pacific Area last month, he saw “remarkable” experiences at For the Strength of Youth conferences.

Hundreds of youth traveled 24 hours by boat — not a comfortable cruise line kind of boat, but one with hard surfaces and no mattresses over wavy seas to get to the conference location in Tonga.

Many of the youth were sick and were away from home for the first time, President Farnes said. “And they just had the most extraordinary experience, testifying to me of what they were learning of what it meant to walk with Jesus. But they had a sacrifice to get there. And I think that’s part of their experience — they sacrifice something.”

FSY counselors and leaders welcome busses of youth to a For the Strength of Youth conference in Tonga in December 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Speaking on the Church News podcast, President Farnes and Young Women General President Emily Belle Freeman testified of the blessings and life-changing experiences that can come for youth who attend FSY.

FSY is a large, five-day event for youth ages 14+ and includes devotionals, classes and activities designed to help strengthen faith in Jesus Christ and help youth have fun as they learn to apply the gospel in all aspects of their lives. FSY conferences take place each year in locations around the world.

As conferences begin on Monday, youth shift, learn, open their hearts and expand their souls until Thursday, which President Freeman said is the day of “remarkable change.” This is when youth realize who they are and the work that is ahead of them, she said.

“As you watch that settle on the youth of the Church and you feel that lift, that’s when I think about the rising generation, that there actually is a rising that is taking place.”

Two young women attend a FSY conference — called PFJ in Spanish — in Paraguay with the theme "Walk with me" in January 2026. | Screenshot from PFJ Paraguay Instagram account

Throughout the week, the young men and young women are in the scriptures every day, they are praying “like they haven’t prayed before,” President Farnes said, and they are being immersed in the gospel of Jesus Christ and being propelled forward to something greater in their lives.

Because of this, President Freeman invited parents and families to look into what they need to do to make sure FSY can happen for the youth this year.

“Because I’m telling you: That Thursday experience is life-changing, and it’s worth being a part of it,” she said.

‘Walk with me’ and gather

FSY conferences in the coming year will align with the 2026 youth theme, “Walk with me,” inspired by Moses 6:34. Moses 6 tells the story of Enoch answering the call from the Lord.

In Moses 6:31, Enoch said that he was “but a lad.” President Farnes pointed to another story in the scriptures of another lad who brought five loaves and two fishes to Jesus (see John 6:9). The Savior took that offering and multiplied it to feed 5,000 people, with 12 baskets left over.

“That’s what I want the youth to feel, is that that’s the God of heaven that blesses us with His Son, to be able to walk with Him, feel that love and experience the abundance that comes as we walk with Jesus. So whatever you have, take it to Him. Offer thanks. Act in faith, and see the miracles happen.”

Jesus blesses bread and fish to feed the people gathered to hear His teachings in this scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For the youth who sacrificed to attend the FSY conference in Tonga, they received their own “12 baskets full” at the end of the day, President Farnes said, leaving FSY “with an abundance of His Spirit, His love and renewed desire to walk with Him.”

President Freeman said it is critical for youth to gather together, not just those who traveled many miles in Tonga but also those in places like Provo, Utah.

“What they see is, ‘I am part of something bigger, and it’s worldwide. And there is this cause for Christ, and I am a part of what’s happening in the cause of Christ that is just powerful.’ There’s a powerful effect that happens when righteous youth gather to worship together,” she said.

Youth from diverse backgrounds across the Asia Area come together in Thailand to unite in faith and build friendships at the 2024 FSY Asia Area Conference. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More information about FSY

Thousands of youth attend FSY conferences each year around the world. The South America areas have been holding FSY conferences in their summertime right now in January and February.

In the U.S. and Canada, preregistration begins in the fall of every year. See the Stake Assignment page to know if a stake is on-cycle this year to attend; the Registration Timeline has important dates.

For example, on-cycle priority registration began on Jan. 29 and lasts until Feb. 11. Following this is the standard registration time period, and so on.

Youth in off-cycle stakes who are interested in attending FSY in 2026 may visit the Registration Timeline for updates. Friends of the Church are also welcome to attend.

For more information, visit FSY.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Young women arrive for a Santo Domingo East session of a For the Strength of Youth conference in the Dominican Republic, in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left, Elder Isaac Wilkins, Elder Davin Avery, Sister Brittany Bylund, Sister Emma Benson and Elder Hyatt Watson from the Idaho Boise Mission take a photo after participating in a missionary panel at a 2025 For the Strength of Youth conference in Boise, Idaho. | Provided by Isaac Wilkins