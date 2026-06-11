Latter-day Saint convert and retired U.S. Marine gears up for 2026 Warrior Games

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto is awarded four gold medals following the swimming competition at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will join nearly 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans at the Warrior Games in San Antonio, Texas, from June 13–20.

This will be the third Warrior Games for Yen Soto, a retired major in the U.S. Marine Corps and a Latter-day Saint convert living in New Bern, North Carolina. During her first Games in 2024, she broke her collarbone while cycling. Last year, she fully participated and described it as an “amazing experience.”

This year, the 41-year-old wife and mother of four, who is recovering from bilateral knee replacements and ongoing mental health challenges, will compete in cycling, rowing, swimming, field events (discus and shot put), powerlifting and sitting volleyball.

“Feeling the camaraderie, the team spirit, the love that all the team members have for each other, regardless of what branch of the military you are from, it’s just a great feeling,” said Soto, who also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to compete as a Latter-day Saint.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto poses for a photo with her husband, Andrew Soto, and son, Kenji Soto, at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Kenji is wearing his mother's two silver medals won during the cycling competition. | Provided by Yen Soto

The Warrior Games, now in its 16th year, honors the courage and recovery of wounded, ill and injured service members and veterans, using adaptive sports to promote healing and empowerment.

Participants representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces compete in adaptive sports — athletic activities modified or designed for people with disabilities. The Warrior Games feature adaptive sports such as archery, cycling, field events, indoor rowing, pickleball, powerlifting, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby.

Soto, a member of the New Bern Ward in the Morehead City North Carolina Stake, discussed her military career, Latter-day Saint conversion and participation in the Warrior Games in an interview with the Church News.

U.S. Marine

Raised in Englewood, Colorado, Soto felt drawn to the military from a young age. When she was in grade school, she found a “Be a Marine” pamphlet in a magazine, filled it out and sent it in. A recruiter responded with an invitation for her to try again when she turned 18.

Retired Maj. Yen Soto served in the U.S. Marine Corps for nearly 22 years. This photo was taken at her graduation from The Basic School, a six-month training after Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia, in 2015. | Provided by Yen Soto

She did, enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in July 2003.

In her nearly 22 years of service, Soto advanced from an enlisted Marine to staff sergeant, then commissioned and eventually retired as a major in the Marine Corps. The physical demands of her service resulted in severe knee damage, requiring surgeries on both knees.

Due to her injuries, Soto was assigned to the Wounded Warrior Battalion, a specialized Marine Corps unit that offers leadership and comprehensive support for seriously wounded, ill and injured Marines during their recovery and transition.

While in the Wounded Warrior Battalion, Soto suffered further injuries, including a broken collarbone, foot and finger as well as a detached retina. Despite chronic pain and repeated challenges, she has remained committed to recovery and to supporting her fellow Marines.

Her husband, Andrew Soto, also served in the Marine Corps for eight years before medically retiring as a sergeant in 2013.

“Being in the military gave me a sense of purpose and helped me understand how to serve others,” Yen Soto said. “The Marine Corps really helped me to grow as a person and find the Church.”

Latter-day Saint conversion

Raised by a Buddhist mother and a Catholic father, Soto and her sister explored different faiths in their youth, including a Baptist Church and a Vietnamese-speaking Catholic congregation.

When Soto joined the Marine Corps in 2003, she paused her church attendance while maintaining her belief in God and Jesus Christ.

In 2008, while deployed, Soto met her husband, who often talked about his friends in Texas who were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These friends invited him to Sunday services and involved him in community service projects.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto, second from the right on the front row, is pictured with fellow graduates of Expeditionary Warfare School at Quantico, Virginia, in May 2023. | Provided by Yen Soto

“When we were married, he would say, ‘If there was a church that I would belong to, it would either be The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Jewish faith,’” Soto said.

In 2014, while at Officer Candidate School at Quantico, Virginia, Soto heard about an interfaith service sponsored by the Church that offered treats and snacks, along with a non-denominational spiritual message. She went and felt welcomed and accepted.

“They were super nice and amazing people,” she said. “I really enjoyed being there.”

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto, third from the left, poses for a photo with fellow officers at the Marine Corps Ball at San Diego, California, in November 2019. | Provided by Yen Soto

In the subsequent months, Soto became acquainted with a Latter-day Saint officer candidate and his family. As Soto’s family began attending Latter-day Saint services, the two families developed a friendship, leading to discussions with missionaries.

Soto was baptized in August 2015, and her husband chose to do the same a few weeks later. The decision has led to numerous blessings for the family, most notably through answered prayers and support during Soto’s military service.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto poses for a photo with her youngest daughter, Saya Soto, at her daughter's pre-school graduation at Camp Pendleton, located in northern San Diego County, California, in 2023. | Provided by Yen Soto

“I honestly don’t know how I could have made it this far without the Church,” said Soto, who serves as second counselor in the New Bern Ward’s Relief Society presidency.

Bishop Marcus Whaley describes Soto as a disciple who openly shares her love for the gospel while remaining “quietly charitable.” He is also impressed by all she has achieved and continues to accomplish.

Yen Soto, right, speaks with her cycling coach, Brad Johnson, during a practice for the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. | Provided by Yen Soto

“That is what impresses me most — that she does it all," he said.

Warrior Games

Soto was among 130 Marines who tried out for the 2024 Warrior Games, and she was one of 40 selected. However, she was sidelined by an injury during her first event. While athletes are typically limited to competing in two Warrior Games, she was granted an additional year due to her injury.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto, third from the left, poses for a picture with rowing teammates before the rowing competition at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. | Provided by Yen Soto

At the 2025 Warrior Games, Soto won four gold medals in swimming events, two silver medals in cycling and one bronze medal in rowing.

Soto also competed in the first winter edition of the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in February 2025, where she won a gold medal in snowboarding.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto, far right, poses for a photo with coaches Brad Johnson and Lydia Figary and with teammate Victoria Rodriguez in the training center at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. | Provided by Yen Soto

Going into the 2026 Warrior Games, the 41-year-old believes she is the oldest female athlete and one of the oldest athletes on the Marine team. Soto said she was “deeply honored” to be selected by her teammates as a team captain.

“These captains represent resilience, teamwork and the warrior spirit that defines the games,” said a Warrior Games social media post announcing the team captains.

Follow the 2026 Warrior Games on social media (Instagram or Facebook) or on dodwarriorgames.com.

Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto visits the Pentagon in Arlington County, Virginia, in April 2021. | Provided by Yen Soto

Swimmers and coaches with the U.S. Marine team pose for a photo at the 2025 Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Retired U.S. Marine Maj. Yen Soto, a Latter-day Saint, is the second swimmer on the right directly behind the flag. | Provided by Yen Soto