Why using a microphone in church meetings shows charity and love for fellow members

Even with hearing aids, many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are struggling to hear at church — and feel like they don’t belong.

“There are so many people who say: ‘I just don’t even stay for the second hour. There’s nothing — what am I getting out of it? I can’t hear anything,’” said Katie Edna Steed, the Church’s disability specialist manager.

Joe Cochran and his father, John Cochran, a retired speech pathologist, said one of their loved ones now worries that Relief Society and Sunday School might not be the best use of her time.

“What led her to this concern? She cannot clearly hear what is happening in these meetings,” the Cochrans wrote in an article in the June 2026 Liahona called “Changes to Help Our Friends Who Are Hard of Hearing.”

Steed, who spoke on the Church News podcast about Christlike inclusion, said more than half of people who are 65 or older have significant hearing loss. Taking steps to include all ward members who are hard of hearing is an act of charity and love, she explained.

In the Liahona article, the Cochrans gave three teaching and presentation concepts for instructors, speakers and others to consider as they help brothers and sisters who are hard of hearing to better understand and participate within the Church.

A class member makes a comment using a microphone. | Adobe Stock

1. Understanding acuity and processing.

Suggesting that someone turn up their hearing aid is not completely helpful — because as a person ages, they also may not be able to hear as quickly as they used to.

Slowed auditory processing and a hearing acuity deficit can lead to a misunderstanding of what is said at church. Then these members may hesitate to contribute or participate, or even avoid callings and meetings that require participation.

“If these concerns are left unaddressed, we risk losing the wisdom and experience gained from years of meaningful service,” the Cochrans wrote.

Steed explained that a teacher simply trying to speak louder isn’t enough. A microphone is on a different frequency, which reaches the devices and mechanisms in a hearing aid in a different format.

“‘What are some simple things I could do?’ Talk into a microphone,” she said.

2. Be conscious of speech. Teachers and ward members should speak louder but also more slowly. Occasional pauses allow listeners a chance to catch up.

“These skills are exemplified by general conference speakers. They deliver their thoughts in clear tones while speaking at a deliberate pace. Practiced speakers also demonstrate the use of repeated small pauses,” the Liahona article said.

When a teacher wanders a room or speaks while turned toward the whiteboard or screen, some of what they are saying will be missed. Therefore, the speaker should face the students and project speech forward.

3. Know the acoustics. The Cochrans suggested avoiding holding classes in rooms with poor acoustics, such as the cultural hall. If meeting in a chapel, have members sit closer together, use portable microphones and have class members wait a few seconds for the mic to come to them before answering or commenting.

Steed said ward members can talk to the bishop and facilities manager to make sure there are microphones available for speakers and class members.

When showing a video, turn on the captions. And use a larger font in a presentation on the screen, she said.

Steed said as people get older, they should not hesitate to point out that they can’t hear the teacher or can’t see the presentation. They can also bring it up to their ministering brothers or sisters. “When people say, ‘What can I do for you?’ Can you ask people to use the microphone?” Steed said.

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