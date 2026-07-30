Sister Jolene Clayson Pace, widow of Elder Glenn L. Pace, dies at age 83

Elder Glen L. Pace of the Seventy and his wife, Sister Jolene Pace, attended the dedication of the Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple dedication on Sunday, Aug.23, 2009, in South Jordan, Utah.

Sister Jolene Clayson Pace, the widow of Elder Glenn L. Pace, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, died on Thursday, July 23, 2026, in Farmington, Utah, surrounded by her six children. She was 83.

Sister Pace served faithfully in numerous callings across a variety of organizations, including alongside her husband as leaders of the Australia Sydney North Mission. She also supported her husband in his general Church assignments — as a counselor in the Presiding Bishopric from 1985 to 1992, as a General Authority Seventy from 1992 to 2010 and as a counselor in the Sunday School and Young Men general presidencies.

In a devotional address at Brigham Young University in 2010, Elder Pace noted that his wife had supported his service as a general authority for 25 years. “I could not have served nor would I have been qualified to serve without her love and support. She has been the crucial key to the metamorphosis I desperately needed to become worthy and able to serve,” said Elder Pace.

In that same address, he also expressed his love and admiration for her. “She is an example of one who has retained her eternal nature through 47 years of marriage, six children, 29 grandchildren and putting up with me,” said Elder Pace.

Elder Glen L. Pace, General Authority Seventy, sitting by his wife Jolene, smiles at members of the audience prior to speaking during a devotional at BYU. | Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

Her obituary states that as a lifelong disciple of Jesus Christ, her life was defined by a singular mission: “Helping God’s children return to Him.”

Jolene Clayson was born Oct. 4, 1942, in Provo, Utah, to Joseph Cardon Clayson and Winnifred Farr Clayson.

Young Jolene didn’t really notice her brother’s friend from around the block, Glenn Pace, until the two were in high school.

But when they began dating, Jolene’s grandfather advised her, “You be sure to wait for Glenn while he’s on his mission because you’ll never find anyone as good as Bishop Pace’s son” (Ensign, May 1985).

She did wait, and the two were married on June 7, 1963, in the Salt Lake Temple. In their 54 years of marriage, they raised six children — four sons and two daughters. Elder Pace died on May 16, 2017.

As a family they enjoyed dirt bikes, hiking and annual camping trips. Her obituary states, “She infused her home with love, meticulous care, warm meals and legendary holiday celebrations.”

Sister Pace is survived by her six children: Kyle (Leandra); Rikki (Ryan) Riggs; Korey (Stephanie); Darin (Mandy); Brandon (Amy); and Joell (Rusty) Lindquist; her sister and best friend, Carol (Howard) VanOrman, as well as her 35 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, in the Latter-day Saint meetinghouse at 1350 N. 650 East, Bountiful, Utah. Viewing will be Monday, Aug. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main, Bountiful, Utah, and Tuesday 9:30-10:30 a.m., in the meetinghouse prior to services.

Interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Provo, Utah.