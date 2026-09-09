When Burke Olsen is asked to describe his job as publisher of the Deseret News, he’ll often say, “The writers write, the editors edit, and my teams take it from there.”

During an Ensign College devotional on Tuesday, Sept. 8, Olsen explained, “After I became a publisher, I noticed how often the word ‘publish’ appears in the scriptures. And these verses began to take on new meaning for me.”

For instance, Doctrine and Covenants 1:6 states, “Behold, this is mine authority, and the authority of my servants, and my preface unto the book of my commandments, which I have given them to publish unto you, O inhabitants of the earth.”

The word “publish” in the context of the restored Church of Jesus Christ has taken on new meaning for Olsen, and he believes that everyone is called by the Lord to be a publisher.

Ensign College students gather to hear Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen speak during an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City, Sept. 8, 2026. | Ensign College

The Restoration is closely tied to publishing, most notably in the translation, editing, typesetting, printing, binding and disseminating of the Book of Mormon.

“Significant sacrifice and many resources were used to publish the Book of Mormon,” Olsen said. “Why? Because Heavenly Father has been and ever will be interested in publishing the good news — the greatest news — of the life, teachings and atoning sacrifice of His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.”

He also noted the publication of the Deseret News beginning in 1850. For many years, before radio, television and internet were invented, “the Deseret News was a primary source for sharing sermons and messages from President Brigham Young and other Church leaders with the [Latter-day] Saints across the expanding pioneer settlements.”

Publishing is not just about words printed on paper, Olsen said. “It’s also a call to proclaim and to testify.”

Students take notes as Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen speaks during an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City, Sept. 8, 2026. | Ensign College

Tied closely with “publish” in the scriptures is the word “peace.” For example, Mosiah 27:37 reads: “And how blessed are they! For they did publish peace; they did publish good tidings of good; and they did declare unto the people that the Lord reigneth.”

President Dallin H. Oaks and President Russell M. Nelson have encouraged everyone in recent years to become peacemakers and avoid contention, including in one’s communications.

Olsen said: “Through His prophets, the Lord is calling us to publish peace, and you’re already doing it in so many ways. Many of you already published peace as missionaries. And now you’re doing it by ministering and by accepting and magnifying callings.”

He described three additional ways to publish peace.

Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen speaks during an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City, Sept. 8, 2026. | Ensign College

“First, we can publish peace by singing hymns.”

Olsen described his experience at a stake conference a few weeks ago. It was a deeply spiritually moving meeting, he said, but his favorite part was the congregation singing the opening and closing hymns.

“The people who came to that meeting came to worship and to learn. And they chose to sing with faith and energy. ... Our voices were united in praise of Heavenly Father and His Son. I felt spiritual unity, safety and peace.”

Olsen invited listeners to resolve to sing with energy, love and full purpose of heart. “Every time we sing is an opportunity to bear testimony through song, to affect those around us and to reinforce the testimonies we feel in our hearts,” he said.

“Second, we can publish peace by posting online.”

Olsen invited listeners to think about what content they consume every day, and said that every action they make on social media trains algorithms that affect the user and everyone else around them.

“We have been called on by Apostles to join conversation about the Church online and flood the earth through social media,” Olsen said. “Those are direct ways we can publish peace.”

Every choice one makes on an electronic device can either add to a flood of peace or create contention, Olsen said. “I urge you to choose peace and publish it.”

Students take notes as Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen speaks during an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City, Sept. 8, 2026. | Ensign College

“Third, we can publish peace by keeping a journal,” Olsen said, noting that the students already were each holding a journal during the devotional.

During his mission, Olsen read excerpts from his great-grandfather’s missionary journal as he served in Samoa. “Separated by two oceans and exactly 100 years, the sacrifices and miracles of his mission reached my heart,” he said.

Olsen’s own journals are among his most prized possessions. “I find spiritual nourishment and healing when I reread the experiences of my life, especially when I record evidence of God’s hand during trying times,” he said.

Writing in a journal today “is one of the most direct ways we can publish peace that will outlive us and bless our families for generations to come.”

Deseret News publisher Burke Olsen, second from left, poses for a photo with his family after speaking at an Ensign College devotional in Salt Lake City, Sept. 8, 2026. | Ensign College

Publishing peace takes many forms, but it endures, Olsen said in conclusion.

“I believe that you are already a publisher. Every hymn you sing, every text you send, every journal entry you write is an opportunity to add something good to the world. The question is whether what you publish makes peace.”

Olsen invited listeners to receive the Lord’s peace in their lives and seek to publish it with faith at every possible opportunity.