New ASL Sunday School presidency serves deaf and hard-of-hearing members

A new American Sign Language Sunday School presidency has been created in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to better support the needs of Church members in the United States who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Marriner Merrill serves as president.

“We have the same goals that every Sunday School presidency and teacher has,” he said. “We are trying to be faithful disciples teaching the gospel in the Savior’s way, getting to know our students, and doing everything we can to help them along the covenant path.”

The presidency was organized under the direction found in General Handbook section 15.2.1 by Elder Peter M. Johnson, General Authority Seventy and chairman of the ASL Board of Education. Elder Johnson and now Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy, have been asked to provide ecclesiastical oversight and support for ASL needs that span geographic boundaries.

Adult religion classes are taught in American Sign Language via video to members around the country.

The teachers are incredible, Merrill said. All of them are deaf, and most of them are the only deaf members in their ward or branch.

“They have experienced all of the struggles of growing in the gospel despite all the barriers. And they can testify of the power of Christ and the gospel in every situation of life,” he said.

Marriner Merrill was called as president of the ASL Sunday School presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2026. | Provided by Marriner Merrill

There are only about 20 ASL wards and branches in the U.S., and the average deaf member of the Church lives approximately 235 miles from an ASL unit. Many report feeling isolated as the only, or one of only a few, members who use ASL in their area.

“Our top goal is to find and invite all of those isolated members to join an online gospel learning class where they can be strengthened by gospel truths directly in ASL. And they can associate with other members and with wonderful, wise and very understanding teachers,” Merrill said.

Currently there are about 15 teachers living across the United States. In fact, the ASL Sunday School presidency has not yet met in person and only got to know one another a few months ago. Merrill lives in New York; the first counselor, Marc Rubin, lives in Missouri; the second counselor, Richard Moore, is in California; and Jason Hurdich, the secretary, is in South Carolina.

Rubin, Moore and Hurdich are deaf. Merrill was first introduced to sign language on his mission when he was assigned to a deaf branch. After returning home, ASL became part of his career, family life and calling.

Despite the distance between them, Merrill said they feel “wonderful unity as a presidency.”

Jason Hurdich, who is the secretary of the ASL Sunday School presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is pictured in October 2026. | Provided by Jason Hurdich

Hurdich said, “It is such a blessing to serve.” He is a deaf ASL professor and senior lecturer at Clemson University who wanted to find a way to use his time and talents to help in the Church and was led to serve as a senior service missionary with the Church’s Employment Services, where he provided support with the virtual helpline.

Now as secretary in the ASL Sunday School presidency, “I help develop and support the website ASLgospelstudy.com, respond to individual inquiries and provide secretary support to the presidency,” Hurdich said. “It has been a blessing to serve deaf and hard-of-hearing members around the world.”

When asked about his experiences, he wrote, “One scripture I might like to add is Nephi’s words: ‘I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded’ (1 Nephi 3:7).”

ASL seminary, institute and adult religion classes

Katie Edna Steed, disability specialist in the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department, said the Church has been providing for a few years adult religion classes and seminary and institute classes in ASL for members who are deaf and hard of hearing.

ASL seminary and institute classes “have been a tremendous blessing for youth and young adults who otherwise would have limited opportunities for gospel learning and connection in their language,” Steed said.

Online ASL adult religion classes provide religion class opportunities in ASL for adults ages 35 and older, or those who have aged out of institute classes. Like ASL seminary and institute classes, ASL adult religion classes are taught by members who are deaf.

Multiple ASL adult religion classes are currently offered, Steed said, such as classes based on this year’s “Come, Follow Me” study of the Old Testament, Gospel Foundations, Temple Preparation and a recently established ASL Addiction Recovery class that follows the Church’s Addiction Recovery Program curriculum.

Merrill said the presidency and teachers feel a responsibility to keep doctrine pure and represent the Savior and His Church. While he said there are many resources from Church members, the online gospel classes are different, because they are official classes of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“There are deaf and hard-of-hearing members in your stake and community. These are wonderful people,” Merrill said. “Reach out to them. Welcome them to worship the Savior.”

How to sign up for ASL religion classes

ASL adult religion classes:

For adults ages 35 and older

To sign up or learn more information, visit ASLgospelstudy.com or email deafsupport@ChurchofJesusChrist.org

ASL seminary and institute classes:

Seminary for youth ages 14-18

Institute for young adults ages 18-34

To sign up or learn more information, visit aslseminaryandinstitute.com

To learn more about the Church’s resources for members with disabilities, visit disability.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.