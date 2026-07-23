New Sunday School class Gospel Foundations now available

A new Sunday School class is now available through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Gospel Foundations: A Sunday School Class for New Members and Friends is an optional class for new, adult Church members and people who are learning about the Church, according to a notice sent to stake, ward and branch leaders on Thursday, July 23. Individuals who are returning to activity in the Church are also invited to attend.

The class may be implemented at the ward council’s discretion. Class instructions are now available in some languages on Gospel Library in the “Books and Lessons" collection under “Gospel Foundations for New Members,” and will be available in 54 languages by the end of August.

After two to four months, new Church members attending Gospel Foundations should join a regular “Come, Follow Me” Sunday School class with the rest of the ward.

“As ward leaders determine whom to call to teach the Gospel Foundations class, they should consider someone who will help new members and friends feel welcome in the ward, who can teach basic gospel principles clearly, and who will help new members and friends progress as followers of the Savior,” the notice states.

Gospel Foundations is intended to help new Church members and people learning about the Church:

Feel welcome, comfortable, valued and needed in the ward or branch. Have experiences that prepare them for lifelong discipleship in the Savior’s Church. Learn basic truths of the Savior’s restored gospel.

Lesson topics are as follows:

The Atonement of Jesus Christ Praying to Our Heavenly Father Scriptures and Prophets Teach of Jesus Christ Personal Revelation Through the Holy Ghost The Sabbath Day and the Sacrament Obedience to God’s Commandments Your Body is Sacred Sacrifice: Tithes and Offerings The Covenants and Ordinances of the Temple Making the Blessings of the Gospel Available to Our Deceased Ancestors The Restored Church of Jesus Christ Today Caring for Those in Need Inviting All to Receive the Gospel of Jesus Christ

From the notice

The Gospel Foundations notice reads as follows:

“To help new members become lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ, ward councils may organize an optional Sunday School class for adult new members and friends who are learning about the Church. As desired, returning members can also be invited to attend. This class is called Gospel Foundations.

“Below are instructions that describe the purposes of this class. Also included is a list of experiences that can help new members progress in the gospel, along with topics and resources to discuss in the class.

“These instructions are also available in some languages on Gospel Library in the Books and Lessons collection. They will be available in 54 languages by the end of August.

“A new member’s participation in the Gospel Foundations class depends on their needs. After two to four months, new members should join a ‘Come, Follow Me’ Sunday School class with the rest of the ward.

“As ward leaders determine whom to call to teach the Gospel Foundations class, they should consider someone who will help new members and friends feel welcome in the ward, who can teach basic gospel principles clearly, and who will help new members and friends progress as followers of the Savior.”