Video: President and Sister Oaks speak on the blessings of ‘Filling the Temples’

In a Church News video titled “Filling the Temples,” President Dallin H. Oaks of the First Presidency and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, speak about the need to fill the temples, not just build temples.

“Returning to dedicate a temple is a wonderful thing,” President Dallin H. Oaks said in the days prior to dedicating the Urdaneta Philippines Temple.

President Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, served in the Philippines 20 years ago when he was called to serve as the Philippines Area president for two years while still serving as an Apostle. He said that they focused a lot during those two years on teaching the importance of being worthy to enter the house of the Lord so that more temples could be built in the country.

With the construction of more temples around the world, President Oaks said that members of the Church should “be more diligent in teaching the doctrine of the Church, the temple covenants and worthiness.”

Sister Oaks added: “What a great protection the temples are to the world.”