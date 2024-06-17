See photos from the Salta Argentina Temple dedication

Gisela Isasmendi hugs another woman after attending the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

SALTA, Argentina — The only thing warmer on the Salta Argentina Temple grounds were the feelings of friendship, fellowship, reunions and remembrances on Sunday, June 16, when Elder D. Todd Christofferson dedicated one of two newest temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

For the weekend dedication, Elder Christofferson was accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson; Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, and his wife, Sister Lori Budge; Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America South Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Inés Walker; and Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Carola Villar.

A full-time missionary in the Argentina North Mission from 1964 to 1966, Elder Christofferson underscored in the dedication the purpose of the house of the Lord — to make sacred covenants with God and to perform sacred ordinances, all with eternal blessings and benefits. And all because of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

The Salta Argentina Temple is the Church’s 194th dedicated temple in operation and the third in Argentina.

Following are photographs of the Salta temple and the Church leaders and members who participated in the day’s two dedicatory sessions.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, arrive for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A man holds his ticket for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the crowd after dedicating the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People wait outside for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People wave to Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as he leaves the Salta Argentina Temple after dedicating it in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, arrive for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Attendees take a selfie while waiting in line for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A young girl walks outside of the Salta Argentina Temple on its dedication day in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People line up for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People put shoe coverings on for attendees before they enter the Salta Argentina Temple for its dedication in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People line up for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A young boy wears a tie featuring the Angel Moroni statue as he attends the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A young boy eats a lollipop after attending the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People wait to go in an overflow area for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets the crowd after dedicating the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles waves a handkerchief after dedicating the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Men embrace after attending the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The day before the dedication

Sister Kathy Christofferson and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles arrive at the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Kathy Christofferson and Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, pose for a portrait outside of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

From left, Nora Gonzalez, assistant to the Salta Argentina Temple matron; Marcello Gonzalez, second counselor in the Salta Argentina Temple presidency; Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Kathy Christofferson; Sylvia Gomez, assistant to the Salta Argentina Temple matron; Ricardo Gomez, first counselor in the Salta Argentina Temple presidency; Salta Argentina Temple Matron Mercedes De Sousa; and Salta Argentina Temple President Guillermo De Sousa pose for a portrait in the patron housing facility on temple grounds in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

From left, Sister Kathy Christofferson; Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Carola Villar; and Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department, walk outside of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sergia Arce poses for a portrait outside of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Sister Kathy Christofferson and Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, meet with Nora Gonzalez, assistant to the Salta Argentina Temple matron; Marcello Gonzalez, second counselor in the Salta Argentina Temple presidency; Sylvia Gomez, assistant to the Salta Argentina Temple matron; Salta Argentina Temple President Guillermo De Sousa; and others in the patron housing facility on Temple grounds in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, catches up with Ricardo Craven, whom he knew as a teenager when he served as a young missionary in northern Argentina, in the patron housing facility on Salta Argentina Temple grounds in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

From left, Sister Carola Villar; Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director in the Temple Department; Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; Sister Kathy Christofferson; Sister Ines Walker; Elder Alan R. Walker, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the South America Area presidency; Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric; and Sister Lori Budge pause for a portrait outside of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Salta Argentina Temple

The Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The inscription of "Holiness to the Lord, the house of the Lord" in Spanish on the front of the Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on the day of its dedication, Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The tower and Angel Moroni statue of the Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salta Argentina Temple is pictured in Salta, Argentina, on Saturday, June 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News