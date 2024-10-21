Salvador Brazil Temple dedicatory prayer: A desire ‘to remain faithful and true throughout all our lives’

Below is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in Portuguese to dedicate the Salvador Brazil Temple on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024.

O God, our Eternal Father, in reverence and love and in the name of Thy Beloved Son, we come unto thee to dedicate this holy and sacred house, the Salvador Brazil Temple.

We thank Thee, Father, for this choice land of Brazil with its freedom to openly worship Thee and Thy Son. We thank Thee for the goodness of Thy sons and daughters here in this country, and especially for those in this region of Salvador who have embraced the restored gospel of Thy Son, those who are living and those who are now beyond the veil. We especially honor those early Saints for their faith and courage and the devoted missionaries who have served in this part of Brazil.

Father, we are grateful for the Restoration of the gospel through the Prophet Joseph Smith, and for Thy kindness to us in restoring to earth the priesthood keys and ordinances of the holy temple, allowing us to seal in heaven what is sealed here on earth. We are humbled by those here in Brazil and across the world who are honest in their tithes, allowing this sacred house of the Lord to be constructed and maintaining the scores of temples in dozens of nations. We pray, “May the kingdom of God go forth, that the kingdom of heaven may come, that thou, O God, mayest be glorified in heaven [and] on earth” (Doctrine and Covenants 65:6).

Now, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, with the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and as designated by Thy Prophet upon the earth, President Russell M. Nelson, I hereby dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son, this holy house, the Salvador Brazil Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, that the sacred ordinances of salvation and exaltation may be performed within these walls for the blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil.

I dedicate this sacred structure from its footings and foundation to its majestic tower. I dedicate the beautiful rooms, the furnishings, the adjacent building and the beautiful grounds. Please, Father, protect this Thy house from natural disasters, fire, vandalism and any intent to deface or defile it.

We ask Thee, Holy Father, to bless all who serve here, the temple presidency, the matron and assistants to the matron, the ordinance workers and the patrons, that Thy house may be a house of prayer, of revelation and of peace. Especially bless the youth and all others that they might feel the love of Thy Son. Please, Father, put Thy name and the name of Thy Son upon this holy refuge and allow Thy Holy Spirit to be here continually.

May Thy servants “go forth from this house armed with thy power and that thy name may be upon them, and thy glory be round about them, and thine angels have charge over them” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:22).

We express our eternal gratitude for the gift of Thy Son and for Thy love and His love for us. We cannot express fully our love for Thee and for Thy Son. We know that it is only through Him that we can return to Thee.

We express our devotion to Thee and our desire to remain faithful and true throughout all our lives. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.