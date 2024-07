Groundbreaking of the Salvador Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking of the Salvador Brazil Temple was presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella , president of the Brazil Area, on Aug. 7, 2021. Elder Joni L. Koch , first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer on the site. Some government officials attended this invitation-only event, such as Bruno Reis , the mayor of the city of Salvador.In his prayer to dedicate the temple site for construction, Elder Koch said, “May the construction of this holy house on the mountaintop be an expression of the privilege that it is to have one in our lives. ... May the construction of this house symbolize, for everyone here and around the world, a testimony of Thy greatness and the certainty of eternal life.”