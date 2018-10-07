In the News
7 October 2018
7 August 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Salvador, Brazil, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.
The Salvador Brazil Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 7, 2021, with Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area, presiding. Elder Joni L. Koch, first counselor in the area presidency, offered the site dedicatory prayer.
7 October 2018
7 August 2021
Av. Luís Viana Filho
Patamares, Salvador, Bahia, 41301-110
Brazil
This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first in the state of Bahia.
The temple is located less than three miles (five kilometers) from the Atlantic Ocean.
When ground was broken on this house of the Lord, Brazil had more than 1.4 million Latter-day Saints among 2,150 congregations.
