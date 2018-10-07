Menu
Salvador Brazil Temple

Announced

7 October 2018

Groundbreaking

7 August 2021

Salvador Brazil Temple under construction
Salvador Brazil Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Salvador Brazil Temple

The groundbreaking of the Salvador Brazil Temple was presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area, on Aug. 7, 2021. Elder Joni L. Koch, first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, offered the dedicatory prayer on the site. Some government officials attended this invitation-only event, such as Bruno Reis, the mayor of the city of Salvador.

In his prayer to dedicate the temple site for construction, Elder Koch said, “May the construction of this holy house on the mountaintop be an expression of the privilege that it is to have one in our lives. ... May the construction of this house symbolize, for everyone here and around the world, a testimony of Thy greatness and the certainty of eternal life.”

Timeline of the Salvador Brazil Temple

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Salvador, Brazil, on Oct. 7, 2018, during October 2018 general conference.

The Salvador Brazil Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on Aug. 7, 2021, with Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area, presiding. Elder Joni L. Koch, first counselor in the area presidency, offered the site dedicatory prayer.

The Salvador Brazil Temple was announced Oct. 7, 2018, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on Aug. 7, 2021, and presided over by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, Brazil Area president.

Architecture and Design of the Salvador Brazil Temple

According to exterior renderings, the Salvador temple will be a two-story building with a two-story tower above the center. Around the building are two rows of windows — the bottom row has rectangular windows while the upper row has arched windows. A tall arch will be in front of the entrance as well.

The tower atop the temple will have two arched windows on each of the four sides. Above the tower will be a domed cupola. Palm trees and flower gardens will adorn the temple site.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Salvador Brazil Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man in a suit and tie speaking from a pulpit outside.
A congregation of people wearing Sunday best and face masks sitting in chairs outside under a shade structure.
A man in a suit and tie speaking from a pulpit outside.
Rows of people wearing Sunday best and face masks sitting in chairs outside under a shade structure.
A man in a suit and tie with his head bowed, praying from a pulpit outside.
A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella

Location

Av. Luís Viana Filho
Patamares, Salvador, Bahia, 41301-110
Brazil

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the 11th Latter-day Saint temple in Brazil and the first in the state of Bahia.

Fact #2

The temple is located less than three miles (five kilometers) from the Atlantic Ocean.

Fact #3

When ground was broken on this house of the Lord, Brazil had more than 1.4 million Latter-day Saints among 2,150 congregations.

