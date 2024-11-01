Latest Temple Square update: A look at temple spires and entry pavilions

Work has concluded on the temple’s six spires, and scaffolding has been removed. The spires have been strengthened for seismic resistance.

An iconic part of the Salt Lake City skyline for more 130 years, the six spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are free from being shrouded by scaffolding for several years, with the meticulous work of removing, cleaning and returning each stone of the six towers having recently concluded.

The stones of the six temple spires — more than 6,000 total — were removed in early 2020 to undergo extensive restoration. Each was cataloged, stored, cleaned and returned to its original location.

The six spires were strengthened for seismic resilience, with steel plates installed within each of the six. The reinstalled stones were secured and anchored to the new steel framework.

A rendering shows how the completed Salt Lake Temple and entry pavilions will look when construction is complete. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The completion of the spire work is featured in a recent update on the Temple Square renovation project that was published on Wednesday, Oct. 30, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Exterior project work that is visible to the public includes the construction of a pair of pavilions, one set each on the north and south sides of Temple Square proper. The two on the north are entry pavilions for those attending the temple and others who are waiting for them; the south pavilions are for Temple Square visitors.

Work on the pavilions and temple exterior continues. The design of the pavilion interiors will reflect the temple’s Victorian-era style. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The two entry pavilions are rising as steel support structures with stone cladding serving as the exterior walls. The design of the pavilions’ entries will reflect the temple’s Victorian-style appearance.

While the ongoing project — still involving the temple, pavilions and under-renovation Assembly Hall — has closed significant parts of Temple Square, guests can access a number of areas and buildings still open to the public.

An aerial view shows construction work on the pavilions outside the temple. The design of the pavilion interiors will reflect the temple’s Victorian-era style. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Open areas include the Conference Center, Salt Lake Tabernacle, Church History Museum, Church History Library and Family Search Library, as well as the Main Street and Church Office Building plazas.

The Conference Center serves as the main arrival center for Temple Square visitors. It will host several events through the end of the year, including “Luz de las Naciones” — an annual Latin cultural celebration — and the Tabernacle Choir’s Christmas concerts.

A woman and child walk on the rooftop of the Conference Center. Visitors can enjoy the Conference Center, Tabernacle, Church History Museum, Church History Library and FamilySearch Library, as well as the newly renovated Main Street and Church Office Building plazas. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints