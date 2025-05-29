Video: How temples are a ‘celebration of God’s love for all His children’

In the Church News video "For All God's Children," Elder Ulisses Soares shares about the blessings and excitement for the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication.

The recently dedicated house of the Lord in Nairobi, Kenya, is “a real celebration of God’s love for all His children,” said Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who dedicated the Nairobi Kenya Temple on Sunday, May 18. It’s the first dedicated temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the country and in the region.

“God has a perfect and infinite love for His children and has inspired our dear Prophet to announce and to build a temple in this part of the world, where so many people from different countries will rejoice together here,” Elder Soares said in the Church News video titled “For All God’s Children.” The video also shares the excitement of several members at the dedication.

Ester Arudo, who helped with the open house and attended the dedication, said: “It’s overwhelming. It’s exciting. It’s the first temple in Kenya.”

Previously, the nearest temples were in South Africa, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“To me, it is a place that I will be able to have a chance to understand the word of God and to also understand what God wants to communicate in my life,” Arudo said of going to the temple.

Elder Soares pointed out features of the temple to “celebrate the local culture” and the blessings of going to the temple.

“It is the house where we can talk with the Lord without any barriers, so we can receive insights for our lives, so we all can walk together toward Jesus Christ,” he said.