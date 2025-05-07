Syracuse Utah Temple opens doors to media, invited guests, public

The Syracuse Utah Temple — soon to become The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 24th dedicated house of the Lord in Utah — has opened its doors to the public.
The open house period began Wednesday morning, May 7, with a media day on the temple’s grounds in Syracuse, and a 10 a.m. news conference preceding tours of the sacred edifice by members of the local media.
In conjunction with the media session, the Church released interior and exterior photographs and a video on the Syracuse temple on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.
Following the media event, tours of invited guests will continue through Friday, May 9. The public open house will run from Saturday, May 10, through Saturday, May 31, excluding Sundays.
The Syracuse Utah Temple will be dedicated in a single session on Sunday, June 8, with the dedicatory session to be broadcast to all units within the temple district. With two temples in Africa — the Nairobi Kenya and Abidjan Ivory Coast temples — to be dedicated later this month, the Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 206th dedicated house of the Lord.
The three-story temple of more than 90,000 square feet sits on a 12-acre site at the intersection of 2500 West and 1025 South in Syracuse.
Design and features
The exterior of the temple’s steel-frame structure is clad with white moncini granite. Design motifs feature the local flora around the Great Salt Lake and nearby wetlands, including the snowball sand-verbena, desert paintbrush, common cattail and reeds.
Design colors are differing shades of blues, greens, golds, yellows and reds, again reflective of the area’s indigenous plants. Colors in the art glass transition to greens, blues and yellows, reflecting the Great Salt Lake, with Syracuse known as the “Gateway to Antelope Island.”
Flooring includes a variety of stones — crema ella verde and emperador light, with white cliffs found in the sealing and celestial rooms. Island green, red rose, azul macaubas, chocolate brown and emerald green comprise the accent stones, with celestial room and brides room floor coverings made of New Zealand wood.
The art glass features faceted crystal and colors of blue, yellow, green, red, orange and white. Doors are made of sapele and poplar, with those two joined by maple in the millwork.
History of the Syracuse temple
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020. It was one of eight new locations for future houses of the Lord identified in the concluding session of the April 2020 general conference.
The temple’s site was made public on Aug. 28, 2020, and an exterior rendering on Feb. 16, 2021.
Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presided at the Syracuse temple’s June 12, 2021, groundbreaking, speaking and offering a prayer dedicating the site and construction process. His great-grandfather was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward, and Elder Duncan grew up less than a mile and half north of the temple site.
The Church and temples in Utah
More than 2.2 million Latter-day Saints reside in Utah, accounting for just under two-thirds of the state’s population of over 3.4 million residents. The state is home to some 650 stakes, nearly 5,400 congregations, 13 missions and 32 total houses of the Lord.
Utah has 23 dedicated temples, with 21 operating and two closed — the Salt Lake Temple for ongoing renovations and the Provo Utah Rock Canyon Temple for reconstruction. The Syracuse temple will be the Church’s 24th dedicated temple in the state, joining the operating Bountiful, Brigham City, Cedar City, Deseret Peak, Draper, Jordan River, Layton, Logan, Manti, Monticello, Mount Timpanogos, Ogden, Oquirrh Mountain, Orem, Payson, Provo City Center, Red Cliffs, Saratoga Springs, St. George, Taylorsville and Vernal temples.
Four houses of the Lord in Utah — Ephraim, Heber Valley, Lindon and Smithfield — are under construction; four more — Lehi, West Jordan, Price and Spanish Fork — in various stages of planning and design.
Syracuse Utah Temple
Address: 1098 S. 2500 West, Syracuse, Utah 84075
Announced: April 5, 2020, by President Russell M. Nelson, President of the Church
Groundbreaking: June 12, 2021, by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, General Authority Seventy
Public open house: May 10-31, 2025, excluding Sundays
To be dedicated: June 8, 2025
Property size: 12.268 acres
Building size: 90,526 square feet
Building height: 219 feet, 8 inches to top of spire