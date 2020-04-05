Menu
Syracuse Utah Temple

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

12 June 2021

Syracuse Utah Temple under construction
Syracuse Utah Temple under constructionThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Groundbreaking of the Syracuse Utah Temple 

The groundbreaking of the Syracuse Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy serving as the executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, on June 12, 2021. Elder Duncan — who grew up less than a mile and a half away from the temple site — said he could see the barn roof of his childhood home from the site. Elder Dean M. Davies of the Seventy also spoke at the event.

In his remarks to the congregation, Elder Duncan said, “We recognize the great legacy of faith and sacrifice that has been passed down from the pioneers who settled in this area where a new temple will soon stand. ... Some of you are new to this area, but this is your home too. Whether you are a longtime resident, or a ‘new pioneer,’ this temple will be your temple.”

Timeline of the Syracuse Utah Temple

April
05
2020
Announced

President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.

June
12
2021
Groundbreaking

The Syracuse Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 12, 2021, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presiding. In-person attendance to the event was by invitation only and limited to around 150 attendees, but members in the temple district watched the ceremony via broadcast.

The Syracuse Utah Temple was announced April 5, 2020, by Church President Russell M. Nelson. The groundbreaking and site dedication for this house of the Lord were held on June 12, 2021, and presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan, a General Authority Seventy.

Architecture and Design of the Syracuse Utah Temple

The Syracuse temple will be a three-story building of approximately 89,000 square feet. According to plans and exterior renderings, a tall, arched window of decorative glass will sit at the front of the temple with the words “Holiness to the Lord: The House of the Lord” in all capital letters in the center. The lowest level of the building will be larger and more spread out than the upper floors, with rectangular windows around the temple and two arched entryways at the front.

On top of the temple will be a tower with an arched window of decorative glass on the front and a tall spire leading upward to a point. The temple will sit on a 12-acre site with large patios and flower gardens filling the grounds.

Groundbreaking Photos of the Syracuse Utah Temple

A row of people in Sunday best holding ceremonial golden shovels with a scoop of dirt.
A man wearing a suit and tie and speaking from a pulpit outside, with a rendering of the Syracuse temple in a picture frame behind him.
A close-up of a row of ceremonial golden shovels.
A man wearing a suit, tie and glasses and speaking from a pulpit outside.
A congregation of people sitting in chairs outside and bowing their heads in prayer.

Quick Facts

Announced

5 April 2020

Groundbreaking

12 June 2021

Groundbreaking Presided by

Elder Kevin R. Duncan

Location

1025 S. 2500 W.
Syracuse, Utah 84075
United States

Appointments

View schedule and book online

Additional Facts

Fact #1

This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Davis County, Utah.

Fact #2

This was the first temple groundbreaking that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attended.

Fact #3

Elder Kevin R. Duncan, who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking, had a great-grandfather who was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward.

