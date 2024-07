Groundbreaking of the Syracuse Utah Temple

The groundbreaking of the Syracuse Utah Temple was presided over by Elder Kevin R. Duncan , a General Authority Seventy serving as the executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, on June 12, 2021. Elder Duncan — who grew up less than a mile and a half away from the temple site — said he could see the barn roof of his childhood home from the site. Elder Dean M. Davies of the Seventy also spoke at the event.In his remarks to the congregation , Elder Duncan said, “We recognize the great legacy of faith and sacrifice that has been passed down from the pioneers who settled in this area where a new temple will soon stand. ... Some of you are new to this area, but this is your home too. Whether you are a longtime resident, or a ‘new pioneer,’ this temple will be your temple.”