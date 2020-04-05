In the News
5 April 2020
12 June 2021
President Russell M. Nelson announced a temple for Syracuse, Utah, on April 5, 2020, during April 2020 general conference.
The Syracuse Utah Temple groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 12, 2021, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan, executive director of the Church’s Temple Department, presiding. In-person attendance to the event was by invitation only and limited to around 150 attendees, but members in the temple district watched the ceremony via broadcast.
1025 S. 2500 W.
Syracuse, Utah 84075
United States
This will be the third Latter-day Saint temple in Davis County, Utah.
This was the first temple groundbreaking that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox attended.
Elder Kevin R. Duncan, who presided over the temple’s groundbreaking, had a great-grandfather who was the first bishop of the Syracuse Ward.
