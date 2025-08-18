Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Farmington New Mexico Temple on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025.

O God, our Eternal Father, in reverence and love and in the name of Thy Beloved Son, we come unto Thee to dedicate this holy and sacred house, the Farmington New Mexico Temple.

We thank Thee, Father, above all for Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. We know that through Him and the immeasurable gift of His Atonement, we have the possibility to live once again with Thee and those we love. We thank Thee for Thy eternal plan for us, Thy covenant children.

We thank Thee for the Restoration of the gospel, for the Prophet Joseph Smith, and for the keys of Thy priesthood, allowing us the divine blessing of sealing in heaven what is sealed here on earth. We are grateful for our dear Prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, who directs Thy work upon the earth today.

The Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We are most thankful for the devoted Saints of many decades here in Farmington and throughout the stakes of this temple district who have believed in Thee and Thy Son, have kept their sacred covenants and taught their children the truths of Thy gospel.

Now, as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ, with the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, and as designated by President Russell M. Nelson, I hereby dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son this holy house, the Farmington New Mexico Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. May the sacred ordinances performed here bless individuals and families on both sides of the veil for many years to come.

The Farmington New Mexico Temple on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

I dedicate this sacred structure from its footings and foundation to its majestic tower. I dedicate the beautiful rooms, the furnishings, the adjacent meetinghouse and facility building and the beautiful grounds that surround the temple.

Protect this holy place from fire, floods, natural disasters and any evil designs that would vandalize or harm the majesty that is here.

We ask Thee, Holy Father, to bless all who serve here: the temple presidency, the matron and assistants to the matron, the ordinances workers and the patrons.

“We pray that here in this holy temple the incomparable value of each individual, each son or daughter of God, will be counted greater than all the treasures of the world, allowing the goodness of each disciple to shine in splendor beyond any consideration of cultural identity, personal prosperity or worldly notoriety.” — Elder Neil L. Andersen, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Let this, Thy house, be a sanctuary of peace, a refuge from the distractions of the world. We pray that here in this holy temple the incomparable value of each individual, each son or daughter of God, will be counted greater than all the treasures of the world, allowing the goodness of each disciple to shine in splendor beyond any consideration of cultural identity, personal prosperity or worldly notoriety. Bless especially the youth who come to worship here that they may grow the spiritual gifts within them. Let this temple be a place of revelation that all might more fully “know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent.” Let this holy house be a place of preparation for the marvelous hour when Thy Son returns in majesty and power.

Bless this temple that it might be a light and strength to all the community. Let our friends and neighbors feel Thy Spirit and increase their faith in Thy Son as they sense what has come among them.

The Farmington New Mexico Temple on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Please, Father, put Thy name and the name of Thy Son upon this sacred edifice that thy Holy Spirit might be here continually.

May Thy servants “go forth from this house armed with thy power, and that thy name may be upon them, and thy glory be round about them, and thine angels have charge over them.”

We cannot express fully our love tor Thee and Thy Son. We plead that Thou wilt bless us to be true and faithful throughout our mortal lives that, through the grace of Thy Son, we might return home to Thee, clean and pure. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.