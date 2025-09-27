Ground broken for Church’s northernmost temple, in Alaska

Latter-day Saints and community members join Elder Peter M. Johnson — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency, third from left — and his wife, Sister Stephanie Johnson, second from left, in turning the soil at the groundbreaking of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Huddled in puffy coats, thick gloves and wide smiles, members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints witnessed the groundbreaking of what will become the Church’s northernmost house of the Lord.

The Sept. 27 ceremony for the future Fairbanks Alaska Temple was presided over by Elder Peter M. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency.

After construction, this will be the second house of the Lord in Alaska. Information about the groundbreaking, which was also broadcast online, was released in a Sept. 27 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Elder Peter M. Johnson — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency — shakes hands with members of the Primary choir that sang at the groundbreaking of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his remarks to Latter-day Saints and community members, Elder Johnson bore witness of the Master Healer and the strength available through Him and His Atonement.

“In the sacred garden we call Gethsemane, the Savior, Jesus Christ, took upon Him our afflictions, our pains, our sins, our depressions, our anxieties,” Elder Johnson said. “Anything that we can suffer in this mortal life that may separate us from feeling the love of God, the Savior took upon Him at that very moment.”

Elder Johnson invited those in attendance to prepare for this new house of the Lord by increasing their understanding of Christ and His atoning sacrifice. This can be done in ways like studying the Book of Mormon, partaking of the sacrament and loving one another through ministering, he said.

“Christ gave up His life so that you and I can enjoy this life in great abundance.”

Elder Peter M. Johnson — a General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Church’s United States West Area presidency, third from right — and his wife, Sister Stephanie Johnson, turn the soil with youth from the area at the groundbreaking of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his prayer dedicating the site and construction process, Elder Johnson asked that those who worship and serve in this house of the Lord may be spiritually converted and endowed with power. “We pray that this site will be a place of protection and spiritual safety.”

Architectural plans for the Fairbanks temple call for a single-story, 10,000-square-foot structure.

It will be constructed on a 7.59-acre site along Geist Road in Fairbanks, Alaska, on the south side of the road between Highway 3 and Thompson Drive. A meetinghouse and ancillary building are also planned for the site.

The closest temple to Fairbanks is currently in Anchorage, Alaska, a distance of approximately 265 miles away to the south.

Fairbanks Alaska Stake President Jeffrey May, right, joins former stake presidents next to an exterior rendering of the future Fairbanks Alaska Temple, at its groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Church and temples in Alaska

President Russell M. Nelson announced a house of the Lord for Fairbanks on Oct. 1, 2023. This was one of 20 temple locations he identified in the October 2023 general conference.

The state currently has one operating temple, the Anchorage Alaska Temple, dedicated in 1999 and rededicated in 2004 after expansion.

A new temple structure is being built within the same property as the Anchorage temple, where a stake meetinghouse once stood. This new building — enlarging the temple from 11,937 to approximately 30,000 square feet — will replace the current Anchorage temple, which is still operating in the meantime.

Until the Fairbanks temple is dedicated, the Anchorage temple is currently the Church’s northernmost house of the Lord worldwide.

Exterior rendering of the Fairbanks Alaska Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alaska’s first Latter-day Saint congregation was a branch of three families in Fairbanks. It was organized 21 years before Alaska gained its statehood, in July 1938.

By 1961, the Church counted some 3,050 members in the state — three branches in Anchorage and others in Fairbanks, Palmer and Juneau. The Alaska Stake, the first in the state, was organized in Anchorage on Aug. 13, 1961.

Alaska is now home to around 34,000 Latter-day Saints across 81 congregations.

Fairbanks Alaska Stake President Jeffrey May, left, and North Pole Alaska Stake President Bart Worthington stand next to an exterior rendering of the future Fairbanks Alaska Temple, at its groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 27, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints