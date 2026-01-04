What Church leaders have taught about temples and temple covenants

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, looks over the Richmond Virginia Temple in Richmond on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

As temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints increasingly dot the earth, Church leaders have continued to teach the importance of temples and the covenants made within temples.

In the dedicatory prayer of the Kirtland Temple in 1836, the Prophet Joseph Smith petitioned Heavenly Father “that thy servants may go forth from this house armed with thy power” and “that no combination of wickedness shall … rise up and prevail over thy people upon whom thy name shall be put in this house” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:22, 26).

President Dallin H. Oaks, President of the Church, has taught that the endowment ceremonies in the Nauvoo Temple prepared the pioneers and gave them the strength for the challenge of crossing the plains and arriving in the Salt Lake Valley.

And he’s compared that time period of the Church with the present.

“The building of multiple temples throughout the world is likely to be serving the same purpose to prepare the covenant children of the Lord with the strength they need to face what is ahead,” he said at the Mesa Arizona Temple dedication in December 2021.

President Oaks has also taught how essential temples are to “our Heavenly Father’s plan for His children.”

Speaking at the dedication of the Richmond Virginia Temple in May 2023, he said, “In these Houses of the Lord, we are taught the most important things we can learn in mortality, the knowledge of eternity.”

The following quotes include teachings from current Church leaders on the blessings that come to those who focus on the temple and their covenants with the Lord.

To bless the covenant children of God

President Dallin H. Oaks, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Kristen Oaks walk the grounds of the Richmond Virginia Temple prior to the dedication in Richmond on Sunday, May 7, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is constructing temples all over the world. Their purpose is to bless the covenant children of God with temple worship and with the sacred responsibilities and powers and unique blessings of being bound to Christ they receive by covenant.

“The Church of Jesus Christ is known as a Church that emphasizes making covenants with God. Covenants are inherent in each of the ordinances of salvation and exaltation this restored Church administers. The ordinance of baptism and its associated covenants are requirements for entrance into the celestial kingdom. The ordinances and associated covenants of the temple are requirements for exaltation in the celestial kingdom, which is eternal life, ‘the greatest of all the gifts of God.’ That is the focus of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then first counselor in the First Presidency, “Covenants and Responsibilities,” April 2024 general conference

To receive the ordinances of salvation and exaltation

From left to right, Sister Alexis Schmitt; Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; Sister Jennifer Kearon; Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; President Henry B. Eyring, then-second counselor in the First Presidency; Elder Kevin W. Pearson, a General Authority Seventy and Utah Area president; and Sister June L. Pearson pose for photos at the newly completed Red Cliffs Utah Temple in St. George, Utah, on Saturday, March 23, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Under President [Russell M.] Nelson’s inspired leadership, the Lord has accelerated, and will continue to accelerate, the building of temples across the world. This will allow all of God’s children the opportunity to receive the ordinances of salvation and exaltation and to make and keep sacred covenants. Qualifying to make sacred covenants is not a one-time effort but a lifetime pattern. The Lord has said it will take our full heart, might, mind and strength.

“Frequent participation in the ordinances of the temple can create a pattern of devotion to the Lord. When you keep your temple covenants and remember them, you invite the companionship of the Holy Ghost to both strengthen and purify you.

“You may then experience a feeling of light and hope testifying that the promises are true. You will come to know that every covenant with God is an opportunity to draw closer to Him, which will then create a desire in your heart to keep temple covenants.”

— President Henry B. Eyring, then second counselor in the First Presidency, “All Will Be Well Because of Temple Covenants,” April 2024 general conference

Strength for all aspects of life

Elder Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, arrive for the dedication of the Salta Argentina Temple in Salta, Argentina, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“The temple is a link between heaven and earth. It is designed by our Heavenly Father to teach and assist us in our journey back to His presence. If we are faithful in mortality, by entering into and keeping the gospel covenant, we will have eternal life.

This temple — and all latter-day temples — constitute our visible, tangible testimony of the living reality of the Redeemer since without His Atonement and Resurrection, the temple would serve no purpose.

The Lord uses His temples to bestow upon us and our generations — past, present and future — blessings that can only be granted in a house He has ordained for that purpose."

— President D. Todd Christofferson, second counselor in the First Presidency, social media post after the dedication of the Orem Utah Temple, Jan. 21, 2024.

‘We are to see … the meaning of Jesus in the temple’

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, stands in front of the Toronto Ontario Temple on Saturday, March 22, 2025, with Elder Kevin R. Duncan and his wife, Sister Nancy Duncan, left, and Elder Robert M. Daines, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the North America Northeast Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Ruth Ann Daines, right. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“When one goes to the holy temple for the first time, he or she may be somewhat awestruck by that experience. Our job is to ensure that the sacred symbols and revealed rituals, the ceremonial clothing and visual presentations, never distract from but rather point toward the Savior, whom we are there to worship. The temple is His house, and He should be uppermost in our minds and hearts — the majestic doctrine of Christ pervading our very being just as it pervades the temple ordinances — from the time we read the inscription over the front door to the very last moment we spend in the building. Amid all the wonder we encounter, we are to see, above all else, the meaning of Jesus in the temple."

— President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “The Message, the Meaning, and the Multitude,” October 2019 general conference

Selfless and holy service

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, react to a member of the Church who motioned to them from their car at the McAllen Texas Temple on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The temple teaches us about the sacred purpose of life and helps us get our true physical and spiritual bearings.

“We do not attend the temple for ourselves only, however. Each time we enter these sacred edifices, we play a role in the hallowed, redemptive work of salvation made available to all of God’s children as a result of the Atonement of the Only Begotten of the Father. This is a selfless and holy service and one that allows us as mortals to participate in the glorious work of becoming saviors on Mount Zion.

— Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then second counselor in the First Presidency, “Temple Blessings,” Ensign, August 2010.

The most holy of all places of worship

Elder David A. Bednar of Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, greet Sam and Mary Dunn outside the Bentonville Arkansas Temple on the day of its dedication — Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 — in Bentonville, Arkansas. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Temples are the most holy of all places of worship. Everything that is learned and all that is done in latter-day temples emphasize Heavenly Father’s great plan of happiness, the divinity of Jesus Christ and His role as our Savior. The covenants received and the ordinances performed in temples are essential to the sanctifying of our hearts and for the ultimate exaltation of God’s sons and daughters.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Temple Ordinances: Preparing to Return to God’s Presence,” July 2022 Liahona

The gospel plan is about exaltation

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, enter the Casper Wyoming Temple on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“My counsel for those who have in any way deviated from the covenant path is to return to the sacred scriptures, prophetic guidance, religious observance in the home and the music of faith. Every soul is precious to the Lord. We need you. The Lord needs you, and you need Him. You will always be welcome. During my many years of Church service, I have cherished the wonderful people who returned to the covenant path and then served and blessed everyone they loved or with whom they came in contact.”

— Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelves Apostles, “Sacred Scriptures — The Foundations of Faith,” October 2024 general conference

‘Come worthily and prayerfully’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, lead other Church leaders and wives past the Praia Cape Verde Temple in Praia, Cabo Verde, on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“I promise you as you come worthily and prayerfully to His holy house, you will be armed with His power, His name will be upon you, His angels will have charge over you and you will grow up in the blessing of the Holy Ghost.

“The Lord promised, ‘Every soul who forsaketh his sins and cometh unto me, and calleth on my name, and obeyeth my voice, and keepeth my commandments, shall see my face and know that I am.’ There are many different ways to see the face of Christ, and there is no better place than in His holy house.”

— Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Temples, Houses of the Lord Dotting the Earth,” April 2024 general conference

Rise above the ways of the world

Elder Ronald A. Rasband, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Melanie Rasband stand near the Abidjan Ivory Coast Temple in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on Saturday, May 24, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Temples, no matter where they are, rise above the ways of the world. Every Latter-day Saint temple in the world — all 168 of them — stand as testaments to our faith in eternal life and the joy of spending it with our families and our Heavenly Father. Attending the temple increases our understanding of the Godhead and the everlasting gospel, our commitment to live and teach truth, and our willingness to follow the example of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ."

— Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Recommended to the Lord,” October 2020 general conference

‘Will draw you to your family’

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Lesa Stevenson, and Elder Kevin R. Duncan and wife Sister Nancy Duncan and Elder Takashi Wada and his wife Naomi Wada walk the grounds during the Okinawa Japan Temple dedication in Okinawa on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“There exists a righteous unity between the temple and the home. Understanding the eternal nature of the temple will draw you to your family; understanding the eternal nature of the family will draw you to the temple. President Howard W. Hunter stated, ‘In the ordinances of the temple, the foundations of the eternal family are sealed in place.’”

— Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Sacred Homes, Sacred Temples,” April 2009 general conference

Live with an eternal perspective

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, walk by the San Pedro Sula Honduras Temple on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“By making and keeping temple covenants, we learn more about the Lord’s purposes and receive a fulness of the Holy Ghost. We receive direction for our lives. We mature in our discipleship so that we do not remain perpetual, unknowing children. Rather, we live with an eternal perspective and are more motivated to serve God and others. We receive increased capacity to fulfill our purposes in mortality. We are protected from evil, and we gain greater power to resist temptation and to repent when we stumble.”

— Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Accessing God’s Power Through Covenants,” April 2023 general conference

‘Give children roots and wings’

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, walk around the Taylorsville Utah Temple on Saturday, June 1, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Temple mirrors of eternity remind us that each human being has ‘divine nature and destiny’; that ‘sacred ordinances and covenants available in holy temples make it possible for individuals to return to the presence of God and for families to be united eternally’; and that, growing together in love and faithfulness, we can give children roots and wings.”

— Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and at the time a General Authority Seventy, “Temple Mirrors of Eternity: A Testimony of Family,” October 2010 general conference

Embark on a sacred journey of learning

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife Sister Rosana Soares, wave to attendees at the Nairobi Kenya Temple dedication in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday, May 18, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Inscribed on the front of each temple is a solemn statement: ‘Holiness to the Lord.’ These inspired words are a clear invitation that when we enter the Lord’s house, we embark on a sacred journey of learning to become higher and holier disciples of Christ. As we make covenants in holiness before God and commit to follow the Savior, we receive the power to change our hearts, renew our spirits and deepen our relationship with Him. Such an endeavor brings sanctification to our souls and forms a sacred bond with God and Jesus Christ, who promise that we can inherit the gift of eternal life.”

— Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, “Covenant Confidence through Jesus Christ,” April 2024 general conference

Come to know the higher ways of the Lord

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, walk past the temple after the Auckland New Zealand Temple dedication in Auckland, New Zealand, on Sunday, April 13, 2025. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

“Our Savior can be found everywhere in the temple. ...

“In every ordinance, in every covenant, in every promised blessing and particularly in the power and grace we receive as we shed the practices and priorities of the world in favor of pursuing our relationship with Jesus Christ.”

— Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, interview with the Church News at the Tallahassee Florida Temple dedication on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

Blessings beyond this life

Bishop Gérald Caussé and Sister Valérie Caussé admire the Farmington New Mexico Temple as they arrive for the dedication on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“The loving service we offer in holy temples reminds us that the Savior’s grace extends beyond this life. In the life to come, we may be given new opportunities to accomplish what we could not do in this mortal life. Speaking to sisters who had not yet found an eternal companion, President Lorenzo Snow lovingly said: ‘There is no Latter-day Saint who dies after having lived a faithful life who will lose anything because of having failed to do certain things when opportunities were not furnished him or her.’”

— Elder Gérald Caussé of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, then the presiding bishop, “Compensating Blessings,” October 2025 general conference