15 promises from President Nelson about time in the temple

As President Russell M. Nelson dedicated the Deseret Peak Utah Temple — the 200th house of the Lord for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — he expressed hope that those in the new temple district would arrange their lives to attend as regularly as possible.

1. Time in the temple will change a person’s life.

“The temple is a place of peace and power, and spending time there will literally change a person’s life,” President Nelson said at the Nov. 10 dedication.

President Nelson made a similar promise to Latter-day Saints worldwide after announcing new temple locations at the conclusion of April 2018 general conference — his first conference as President of the Church.

“My dear brothers and sisters, construction of these temples may not change your life, but your time in the temple surely will. In that spirit, I bless you to identify those things you can set aside so you can spend more time in the temple,” President Nelson said in his talk titled “Let Us All Press On.”

In almost every general conference in his six-plus years as President of the Church, President Nelson has emphasized the importance of temple worship and made specific and powerful promises to those who spend regular time in the house of the Lord.

Below are 14 more promises from President Nelson about regular temple attendance.

2. It will help open the heavens.

“Nothing opens the heavens quite like the combination of increased purity, exact obedience, earnest seeking, daily feasting on the words of Christ in the Book of Mormon, and regular time committed to temple and family history work.”

— “Revelation for the Church, Revelation for Our Lives,” April 2018 general conference

3. The Lord will bring needed miracles.

“My dear brothers and sisters, the assaults of the adversary are increasing exponentially, in intensity and in variety. Our need to be in the temple on a regular basis has never been greater. I plead with you to take a prayerful look at how you spend your time. Invest time in your future and in that of your family. If you have reasonable access to a temple, I urge you to find a way to make an appointment regularly with the Lord — to be in His holy house — then keep that appointment with exactness and joy. I promise you that the Lord will bring the miracles He knows you need as you make sacrifices to serve and worship in His temples.”

— “Becoming Exemplary Latter-day Saints,” October 2018 general conference

4. It will ‘allow the Lord to teach you.’

“Establish a pattern of regular temple attendance. This may require a little more sacrifice in your life. More regular time in the temple will allow the Lord to teach you how to draw upon His priesthood power with which you have been endowed in His temple. For those of you who don’t live near a temple, I invite you to study prayerfully about temples in the scriptures and in the words of living prophets. Seek to know more, to understand more, to feel more about temples than you ever have before.”

— “Sisters’ Participation in the Gathering of Israel,” October 2018 general conference

5. ‘You will receive your highest spiritual treasures.’

“My dear sisters, your power will increase as you serve others. Your prayers, fasting, time in the scriptures, service in the temple and family history work will open the heavens to you. … You sisters are vital to the work of the temple, and the temple is where you will receive your highest spiritual treasures.”

— “Spiritual Treasures,” October 2019 general conference

6. ‘You will increase and improve your ability to hear Him.’

“Please schedule regular time to worship and serve in the temple. Every minute of that time will bless you and your family in ways nothing else can. Take time to ponder what you hear and feel when you are there. Ask the Lord to teach you how to open the heavens to bless your life and the lives of those you love and serve. … I promise that as you increase your time in temple and family history work, you will increase and improve your ability to hear Him.”

— “Hear Him,” April 2020 general conference

7. ‘The temple will become a place of safety, solace and revelation.’

“If you don’t yet love to attend the temple, go more often — not less. Let the Lord, through His Spirit, teach and inspire you there. I promise you that over time, the temple will become a place of safety, solace and revelation.”

—”The Temple and Your Spiritual Foundation,” October 2021 general conference

8. It will strengthen your spiritual foundation.

“Please make time for the Lord in His holy house. Nothing will strengthen your spiritual foundation like temple service and temple worship.”

— “Make Time for the Lord,” October 2021 general conference

9. It will increase positive spiritual momentum.

“Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and grow in our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive there. I plead with you to counter worldly ways by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. Your time there brings blessings for eternity.”

— “Now Is the Time,” April 2022 general conference

10. It will help you find greater peace and rest.

“Spend more time in the temple, and seek to understand how the temple teaches you to rise above this fallen world. … Cherish and honor your covenants above all other commitments. As you let God prevail in your life, I promise you greater peace, confidence, joy and, yes, rest.”

— “Overcome the World and Find Rest,” October 2022 general conference

11. It will ‘bless your life in ways nothing else can.’

“It is significant that the Savior chose to appear to the people at the temple. It is His house. It is filled with His power. Let us never lose sight of what the Lord is doing for us now. He is making His temples more accessible. He is accelerating the pace at which we are building temples. He is increasing our ability to help gather Israel. He is also making it easier for each of us to become spiritually refined. I promise that increased time in the temple will bless your life in ways nothing else can.”

—”Focus on the Temple,” October 2022 general conference

12. It will help you think celestial.

“Spending more time in the temple builds faith. And your service and worship in the temple will help you to think celestial. The temple is a place of revelation. There you are shown how to progress toward a celestial life. There you are drawn closer to the Savior and given greater access to His power. There you are guided in solving the problems in your life, even your most perplexing problems.”

— “Think Celestial,” October 2023 general conference

13. It will ‘enhance the way you see yourself.’

“Time in the temple will help you to think celestial and to catch a vision of who you really are, who you can become and the kind of life you can have forever. Regular temple worship will enhance the way you see yourself and how you fit into God’s magnificent plan. I promise you that.”

— “Rejoice in the Gift of Priesthood Keys,” April 2024 general conference

14. It will help you ‘hold fast to the iron rod.’

“My dear brothers and sisters, here is my promise. Nothing will help you more to hold fast to the iron rod than worshipping in the temple as regularly as your circumstances permit. Nothing will protect you more as you encounter the world’s mists of darkness. Nothing will bolster your testimony of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Atonement or help you understand God’s magnificent plan more. Nothing will soothe your spirit more during times of pain. Nothing will open the heavens more. Nothing!”

— “Rejoice in the Gift of Priesthood Keys,” April 2024 general conference

15. You will find Jesus Christ in the temple.

“Regular worship in the temple will help us. In the house of the Lord, we focus on Jesus Christ. We learn of Him. We make covenants to follow Him. We come to know Him. As we keep our temple covenants, we gain greater access to the Lord’s strengthening power. In the temple, we receive protection from the buffetings of the world. We experience the pure love of Jesus Christ and our Heavenly Father in great abundance. We feel peace and spiritual reassurance, in contrast to the turbulence of the world.

“Here is my promise to you: Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple. You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”

— “The Lord Jesus Christ Will Come Again,” October 2024 general conference