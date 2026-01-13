‘For Thy work and Thy glory’: Read President Oaks’ prayer to dedicate the Burley Idaho Temple

Following is the text to the prayer offered by President Dallin H. Oaks to dedicate the Burley Idaho Temple on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026.

Our Father in Heaven: As Thy grateful children we approach Thee in prayer on this great occasion when, by the power of Thy holy priesthood, we will dedicate this Burley Idaho Temple unto Thee and Thy beloved Son, for Thy work and Thy glory.

We thank Thee for the plan Thou hast established for the eternal life of Thy children. We thank Thee for Thine Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, for His Atonement for our repented sins, for His Resurrection to assure our immortality and for His experiencing our pains and infirmities that He can strengthen and heal us to bear them. We thank Thee for the Holy Ghost, Thy Holy Spirit, who testifies of Thee and Thy Son and who leads us into truth.

We thank Thee for the Restoration of the gospel, beginning with Thine appearance with Thine Only Begotten Son to the Prophet Joseph Smith, whom Thou hast called to bring forth the Book of Mormon as another witness of Thy Son and of Thy plan of happiness for Thy children. We thank Thee for the restoration of the authority and keys of the holy priesthood by which we proclaim Thy word and perform Thy prescribed ordinances of salvation.

We thank Thee for Thy blessings to this nation and pray that Thou wilt inspire and strengthen those who seek to preserve our constitutional form of government and the rule of law.

We pray for the youth of Zion — the rising generation — that they may manifest the truths of Thy gospel in wise choices and activities. We pray for Thy blessings on our missionaries, young and old, and for all Thy children who seek to serve Thee.

The entrance of the Burley Idaho Temple during its dedication in Burley, Idaho, on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

We thank Thee for the members of Thy Church whose faithful payment of tithes has made possible the construction of this beautiful temple and whose obedience to Thy commandments has caused so many of Thy children to prosper in the land.

We pray for the fulfillment of Thy prophecies for the gathering of Israel, that the way may be opened for Thy servants and Thy work to be established and blessed in all the world.

Please bless the presidents of Thy temples who hold the keys for the sacred work in these houses of the Lord. And please bless the counselors and matrons and assistant matrons and all who work under their direction as they exercise the authority of Thy holy priesthood in these sacred ordinances and covenants. Please bless all who worthily serve in Thy holy temples that they may participate with joy and understanding, that Thy work will go forward in power to fulfill Thy purposes for all Thy children.

We pray that Thy Spirit will always be present in these holy spaces to enlighten and guide and bless all who are here and all that is said and done here. We pray that Thou wilt protect this temple and all of its surrounding facilities from every destructive influence of any kind.

The Burley Idaho Temple in Burley, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Now, our Father in Heaven, by the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son this Burley Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We dedicate every part of this sacred structure and its surroundings, including the grounds and ancillary facilities for their holy purposes. We dedicate all of this temple’s structural parts, from its foundations to its crowning steeple. We dedicate the baptistry, the ordinance rooms, the sealing rooms, the celestial room and all the other locations in this holy house to perform their sacred functions. We invoke Thy power to assure that Thy Spirit and Thy glory will always be present here and upon all Thy sacred work that will be done here.

And now we renew our expressions of love and thanks for Thee and Thy Beloved Son, Jesus Christ, as we dedicate this temple unto Thee and Thy Beloved Son for Thy sacred work, and we pray for these blessings in the sacred name of Jesus Christ, amen.