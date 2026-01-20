‘We are so much thankful’ for this special season of temple building, says Elder Bednar in dedicatory prayer

Following is the text to the prayer offered by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles to dedicate the Alabang Philippines Temple on Sunday, Jan. 18.

Our Beloved Heavenly Father, we are so much thankful we can gather today in this holy house of the Lord. With deep reverence and wholehearted appreciation for this sacred occasion, we pray to Thee in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Our hearts are filled with joy, and we adore and praise Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

We have looked forward with righteous anticipation to this special day of dedication, and we cannot say the smallest part of what we feel. We can say only we are so much thankful for the many blessings Thou hast bestowed upon us.

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple as people arrive for the dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

We are so much thankful for Thy great plan of happiness and mercy. We are blessed to know Thou art our Father and we are Thy children.

We are so much grateful for Thy Son and our Savior — and for His saving, redeeming and atoning roles in Thy eternal plan.

We are so much thankful Thou and Thy Holy Son did appear to Joseph Smith and thereby initiate the grand “restoration of all things spoken by the mouth of all the holy prophets since the world began.”

We are so much grateful for the translation and coming forth of the Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ. We cherish this sacred volume of scripture that enables us to learn and live according to the teachings of Thy Son.

We are so much thankful that heavenly messengers came to the earth and restored priesthood authority and keys to the Prophet Joseph Smith. As we receive worthily the ordinances of the Savior’s gospel and honor the covenants we enter into with Thee and Thy Son, we are blessed to receive the power of godliness in our lives.

We are so much thankful for the privilege of living upon the earth in this special season of the dispensation of the fullness of times. We are witnesses to the hastening of Thy work in its time. We are living in the day when temples now dot the earth. And we are so much grateful for the 14 houses of the Lord in the Philippines that are in operation, under construction or announced.

Heavenly Father, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and acting in the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and with the authorization of the President of Thy Son’s restored Church, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Beloved Son the Alabang Philippines Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We pray Thou wilt accept and visit this holy house. May Thy glory rest down upon this temple and Thy people. We ask Thee to sanctify this sacred sanctuary with Thy Spirit today and always.

We are so much grateful for the consecrated resources, the tithes and offerings of Thy faithful disciples around the world, that have made this house of the Lord possible. Please open the windows of heaven and shower down upon these faithful Latter-day Saints every needful spiritual gift and blessing.

We dedicate every space and feature of this structure from the footings and foundation to the top of the steeple. We dedicate the grounds, the ancillary facilities, the landscaping and the decorations for the accomplishment of Thy divine purposes.

We dedicate the baptismal font and the initiatory, endowment, sealing and celestial rooms for the blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil.

We ask Thee to watch over and protect this temple from natural disasters, all acts of evil, and other disruptive events of any kind.

May the power of godliness manifested in the ordinances of the holy priesthood draw all of Thy covenant children to worship in this holy house. We ask Thee to help each of us to appreciate more fully and strengthen our covenant connection with Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

Flowers bloom on the grounds of the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

We especially ask Thee to bless the children and youth of the rising generation. May the Primary children, the youth and the young men and young women strive diligently to grow up in Thee, to yearn for the companionship of the Holy Ghost, to be armed with Thy power and protection and to be prepared to obtain every needful spiritual blessing and gift. Please guide and inspire parents and leaders as they help these precious young people to learn for themselves, understand, live and love the doctrine of Thy Son’s gospel.

We ask Thee to bless and protect the patrons and leaders who will worship and serve in this house of the Lord. Please strengthen them so no combination of wickedness shall have power to rise up and prevail over Thy people upon whom Thy name shall be put in this holy house.

May all people who enter upon the threshold of this temple feel thy power — and feel constrained to acknowledge that Thou has sanctified this house as a place of holiness. May the spiritual lessons learned in this sacred place bless and transform individuals, families, homes and communities.

Holy Father, we love Thee. We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son and the many tender mercies we receive from our Savior and Advocate. Please hear our prayer on this day of dedication, we sincerely pray in the sacred name of Thy Son, even the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.