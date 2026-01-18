Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, arrive for the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.

MUNTINLUPA CITY, Philippines — Elder David A. Bednar dedicated the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, in a country that has what he calls “the most resilient, happy people you can encounter anywhere in the world.”

In the house of the Lord, the focus should be on the Savior, Jesus Christ, said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “The covenants and ordinances we make in the house of the Lord enable us to have a covenant connection with the Father and the Son,” he said in an interview prior to the dedication. “Ultimately, everything in the house of the Lord is about the Father’s plan of happiness and the Savior’s atonement.”

Many times, people talk about “going to the temple." But the house of the Lord is more than a destination.

“Ultimately, we enter into the house of the Lord to worship and learn so we can then bring the temple into our home,” Elder Bednar said. “We go there to learn the model for what our home can and should become.”

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple as people arrive for the dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Alabang Philippines Temple was dedicated in a single session on Sunday morning that was broadcast throughout the temple district, comprising the southern part of the Filipino island of Luzon. It is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 213th operating house of the Lord.

Elder Bednar was accompanied by his wife, Sister Susan Bednar; Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Philippines Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Lois Jackson; and Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter. Elder Bangerter previously served in the Church’s Philippines Area presidency as a counselor and later the area president.

From left: Elder Steven R. Bangerter, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Temple Department, and his wife, Sister Susan Bangerter; Sister Susan Bednar and her husband, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church's Philippines Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Lois Jackson, pose outside the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Bringing the temple home

The Alabang Philippines Temple is the fourth dedicated house of the Lord in the Philippines. It is the first of three temple dedications in the Philippines scheduled so far for this year, with houses of the Lord in Davao and Bacolod in the southern and central islands, respectively, set to be dedicated in May.

There are 14 houses of the Lord dedicated, under construction or in planning in the Philippines.

As of January 2026, 14 Latter-day Saint temples in the Philippines are operating, scheduled for dedication, under construction, or in planning and design. | Church News graphic

People wait outside the Alabang Philippines Temple prior to its dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Every aspect of life can be enriched based on what is taught in the temple, Elder Bednar said.

“The joy that we experience as individuals and families can be deeper and richer because of what we learn in the temple,” he said.

Through the ordinances of the Lord’s restored gospel, “we have access to the power of godliness,” Elder Bednar said.

“In a world that grows increasingly confused, we can be blessed with light and direction in the house of the Lord,” Elder Bednar said.

He continued: “It is important for young people to experience the power of the Holy Ghost in the house of the Lord, so they can have that same power in their own homes, regardless of their situation or circumstance. The power of godliness that we are promised through the covenants and ordinances is available to every single covenant-keeping Latter-day Saint, regardless of age, economic condition or marital status. It is available to every single soul.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, left, pose outside the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder Bednar also shared his love of the Filipino people and how he has learned many lessons from them. He has previously ministered in the Philippines, including in 2017 and 2023. During those multiday ministries, Elder and Sister Bednar met with Church leaders and members and also spoke at countrywide devotionals.

“The Philippines seems to be struck every year by a multiplicity of natural disasters — volcanoes, hurricanes, earthquakes,” he said, adding that despite their challenges, the Filipino people choose to be happy.

On April 2, 2017, then-Church President Thomas S. Monson announced a second house of the Lord for the greater Manila area. The 16-city metro Manila area — officially the National Capital Region — is on the eastern shore of Manila Bay on the northern island of Luzon. The Manila Philippines Temple (dedicated in 1984) is in Quezon City in northern metro Manila, and more than 50 stakes are in the temple district.

The Alabang temple was one of the last five temples that President Monson announced before his death in January 2018. It will also be the final temple of this group to be dedicated. The Alabang Philippines Temple is in southern metro Manila, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the Manila Philippines Temple.

During the four-week open house for the Alabang Philippines Temple that began on Nov. 17, 2025, about 48,000 people toured the house of the Lord, including the holiday on Dec. 8 when 7,000 people visited the temple. Daily, 180 volunteers from the 16 stakes in the temple district helped.

The exterior of the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Alabang Philippines Temple is 35,998 square feet (3,344 square meters) and sits on 2.62 acres (1.06 hectares) at the corner of Filinvest Avenue and Corporate Avenue, Filinvest, Alabang, Muntinlupa City. An ancillary building that includes patron housing is also on the property.

Elmer Sumagpao and Leanell Sumagpao, who have been serving as the dedication and open house committee coordinators for the Alabang Philippines Temple, spent each day of the open house in the temple, and many times stayed later than the posted times.

“There are some visitors who came from far distances, and they want to visit the temple, and because of the traffic, they came late,” he said. Also, there were people from the local area, including those who were jogging or driving by, who would visit the temple.

Elmer Sumagpao, left, and Leanell Sumagpao, right, the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication and open house coordinators, pose outside the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The Sumagpaos live about 15 minutes from the Alabang temple; it takes them about an hour — in good traffic — to reach the Manila temple.

“We can see happiness in their eyes because of their experiences,” Elmer Sumagpao said of those who came to the open house. Many people who shared their feedback on the tours said they felt peace and joy in the temple.

Leanell Sumagpao said that even though it’s not yet dedicated, she felt the temple’s sacredness. “It’s different from the other buildings around it.”

The open house was during the rainy season, and Elmer Sumagpao said that it would rain in the morning before the open house began. “It would stop, and the sun would rise.”

Flowers bloom on the grounds of the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elmer Sumagpao worked at the Manila Philippines Temple for 27 years. He began as assistant temple engineer and was the area temple facilities manager when he retired. Also in that time, the Sumagpaos served as mission leaders in the Philippines Bacolod Mission from 2018 to 2021.

“That’s why my life is almost always in the temple for many years,” he said. “I love working in the temple.”

Leanell Sumagpao, her sisters and her mother were baptized in 1974; her father, who was working overseas at the time, was baptized the following year after he returned. “We were so happy when we were baptized,” she said. They had to travel to a different Church building to be baptized as it was the only one in the area with a font.

She met Elmer Sumagpao in high school. It was after he went to college that his sisters introduced them to the Church. The two reconnected as young single adults.

A butterfly lands on a flower after the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

It was during this time that the Manila Philippines Temple was completed and dedicated by President Gordon B. Hinckley in 1984. The Sumagpaos volunteered as ushers, and Elmer Sumagpao helped with shoe coverings. Both of them participated in the dedication.

They were married in the Manila temple in 1987 and are the parents of four children. They also have seven grandchildren.

In addition to the Manila temple, the dedicated houses of the Lord in the Philippines are the Cebu City (2010) and Urdaneta (2024) temples. The Davao Philippines Temple will be dedicated May 3 by Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Bacolod Philippines Temple will be dedicated May 31 by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

People arrive for the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Two more temples are under construction: Cagayan de Oro, its ground broken August 2024, and Tacloban City, its ground broken January 2025. Six other temples have been announced and are in planning: Naga (announced 2022), Santiago (2022), Tuguegarao City (2023), Iloilo (2023), Laoag (2023) and San Jose del Monte (2025).

Elmer Sumagpao noted how the leaders in the local wards and stakes aren’t just the older members — young people are also serving as leaders.

“It brings happiness to us,” he said. “I remember when I was in the stake leadership as stake president, my counselor [was a] former young man in the ward when I was a bishop.”

Carmeltia “Milet” Nene Villanueva and Jomel Villanueva of Parañaque City, Philippines, pause for a photo after touring the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, during the public open house, which was held Nov. 21 to Dec. 13, 2025. | Provided by Carmeltia “Milet” Nene Villanueva

Carmeltia “Milet” Nene Villanueva, 68, of Parañaque City, also in southern metro Manila, volunteered as an usher during the open house. She was near the recommend desk and welcomed people as they entered the house of the Lord.

She was 14 years old when she was baptized in 1971. She married her husband, Jomel Villanueva, in 1978 and they were sealed in the Manila temple in 1986. Since then, she has served in a variety of callings, including in music, Primary, youth and Relief Society.

“I really treasure my membership in the Church,” she said as emotion filled her voice during an interview in advance of the dedication. She plans to volunteer in the Alabang temple after it’s dedicated.

Ammon and Rebekah Cancel and their children, 11-year-old Josiah and 9-year-old Priscilla, of Cavite, Philippines, visited the open house several times.

Attending the temple was a blessing for their family, Rebekah Cancel said. Josiah Cancel is on the autism spectrum and asked to come back to the temple several times.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, left, greet the Cancel family outside the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ammon Cancel said the Alabang area was special to him, as he would visit family in the area growing up. Now, “there’s another special reason to visit here.”

Additionally, the Alabang temple is close to a highway exit; it’s on the corner of two streets, and it’s also close to the bus and jeepney terminals. “It’s a huge blessing because when we try to find refuge, find answers to questions, it’s just easier now to visit the temple,” Ammon Cancel said.

Dasmariñas Philippines Stake President Fernan D. Bongalon wrote in an email to Church News that local Church members are excited to worship in the Alabang temple.

He also noted that the temple “would bring blessings to all who will come.”

JFrom left: Josiah Cancel, 11, Rebekah Cancel, Ammon Cancel, and Priscilla Cancel, 9, from Cavite, Philippines, pose outside the Alabang Philippines Temple in Muntinlupa City on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

‘Full of joy’

The sun shone on the Alabang Philippines Temple the morning of the dedication. The dedication was rebroadcast in the afternoon to stakes in the temple district.

Jon and Clarice Reyes of the Batangas Philippines Stake attended the dedication with their daughter, 13-year-old Carley Reyes. It’s the first temple dedication that the father and daughter have participated in.

Emotion filled Jon Reyes’ voice as he spoke about the dedication. “It was so Spirit-filled, and I just feel gratitude.”

Carley said she felt so happy and grateful to be at the dedication. “The speakers really helped me feel the Spirit.”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shakes hands with Carley Reyes, 13, from Batangas City, after the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Yvonne Fabros, 17, who spoke during the dedication, said afterward: “I am so happy and grateful that I am part of this temple dedication.” She added that during the dedication, it felt like “being in heaven.”

Her parents, Michael and Gigi Fabros, and older sister, Patricia, also attended the dedication. The family was baptized in 2019, and it was their first time attending a temple dedication.

Arvillo Amparo Revillo, the mother of Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy and the Philippines Area president, was invited to share her testimony during the dedication.

“My heart is so full of joy,” she said after the dedication. Arvillo Revillo, 80, was baptized on Jan. 1, 1972, in General Santos when there was a group, which is smaller than a branch. She and her husband, Carlos C. Revillo Sr., served in both the Manila and Cebu City temples and also as the president and matron of the Manila temple.

“It was our crowning experience,” she said of serving in the temple.

Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy and the Church’s Philippines Area president, center left, and his wife, Sister Marites F. Revillo, center right, speak with Leanell Sumagpao, an Alabang Philippines Temple dedication and open house coordinator, right, after the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Lenny Paloma of the Santa Cruz Laguna Philippines Stake came to the dedication with her 13-year-old son, Craig Paloma. It was the first time either had attended a temple dedication.

The temple “will serve as a light,” Lenny Paloma said prior to the dedication, adding, “It reflects the sacredness of this building.”

Craig Paloma said he’s been to the Manila temple to do baptisms for the dead. When asked about having the Alabang temple opening, he said it will be “wonderful.”

Rosalina Rey, who serves in the Parañaque Philippines Stake Relief Society presidency, said that the temple will be only five minutes from her home. “It is really exciting,” she said. Because the temple is so close, “we can come always.”

Roy Carnista, center, laughs with Mark Howard, right, after the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. Howard is a former mission leader in the Philippines and was one of the first missionaries in the country. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Mark Howard served as a young missionary in the Philippines from 1962-1965, and he and his wife, Susan Howard, later served as mission leaders in the Manila Philippines Mission from 2008-2011. The Howards, who now live in Cedar Hills, Utah, attended the Cebu City Philippines Temple dedication in 2010 when they were mission leaders.

Mark Howard said he was emotional during the Alabang temple dedication and noted the growth in the area. Several members told him they remembered his saying as he trained local leaders to “pray, pray, pray, work, work, work and [have] obedience.”

Former mission leaders in the Philippines Mark Howard, center, and his wife, Susan Howard, right, speak with Roy Carnista, left, after the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. Mark Howard was one of the first missionaries in the Philippines. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Marc and Angel Santiago returned to their native Philippines for the dedication. The couple has lived in Ogden, Utah, for 10 years. They had anticipated going to a stake center to participate in the dedication, but friends had extra tickets, so they were able to attend in the temple.

Marc Santiago is from the metro Manila area and after his mission served in the Manila Philippines Temple — traveling two hours each way each time. “Your spirit is going to be tested,” he said about navigating traffic in Manila. It can take several transfers on public transportation to get to the Manila temple.

Now, “it’s such a blessing” to have a temple so close, he said.

The Philippines is home to nearly 900,000 Latter-day Saints in around 1,325 congregations. With its high number of Church members, the Philippines has the fourth-largest population of Latter-day Saints in the world.

Marc Santiago, left, and his wife, Angel Santiago, right, from Utah, arrive for the Alabang Philippines Temple dedication in Muntinlupa City, Philippines, on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026. Marc Santiago grew up 20 minutes away from the Alabang Philippines Temple and traveled to the Philippines for this dedication. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Alabang Philippines Temple

Address: Corner of Filinvest Avenue and Corporate Avenue, Filinvest, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, Philippines

Announced: April 2, 2017, by President Thomas S. Monson

Groundbreaking: June 4, 2020, presided over by Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy

Public open house: Nov. 21 through Dec. 13, 2025, excluding Sundays

Dedication: Jan. 18, 2026, by Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 2.62 acres

Building size: 35,998 square feet

Building height: 175 feet (including the spire)

Temple district: 16 stakes in southern Luzon

