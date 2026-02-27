Menu
Temples

See video of the Salt Lake Temple west towers without scaffolding for the first time since renovations began

‘This is one of the clearest signs that the long-term construction work is nearing completion’

Available in:Portuguese
The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026 without scaffolding for the first time in years after extensive renovation work.
The Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is pictured on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, without scaffolding for the first time in years after extensive renovation work. Rex Warner, Deseret News
Aimee Cobabe
Joel Randall
By Aimee Cobabe, Joel Randall

Portions of scaffolding on the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple have been removed as renovation work progresses.

The dismantling, announced last month, is expected to continue through mid-March 2026. But portions of the towers are already scaffolding-free.

A Church News video captured on Friday, Feb. 20, shows portions of the temple free of scaffolding after a snowstorm in Salt Lake City.

The full renovation project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026, according to a Jan. 16 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The release says this removal of scaffolding marks “a shift from the heavy construction on the exterior of the temple to a more detailed finish of the interior. For visitors to Temple Square, this is one of the clearest signs that the long-term construction work is nearing completion.”

The temple is planned to reopen for a public open house from April to October 2027. The late President Russell M. Nelson announced the open house in a Feb. 14, 2025, social media post, saying, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

Another video, shared on the Church’s Temple Square Instagram page, shows a time-lapse of the scaffolding coming down.

