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Temples

Salt Lake Temple renovation: Staircase railing underway, copper roof installed

See photos of recent Salt Lake Temple renovations, including artwork inside the building and stone paving installed around the temple’s exterior

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Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Joel Randall
By Joel Randall

As the new Temple Square Visitors’ Center opens to the public today in Salt Lake City, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released an update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project.

Those planning to visit Temple Square are also encouraged to download the Temple Square app, available for Apple and Android devices, and to visit TempleSquare.org for more information.

Chandeliers are installed in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Chandeliers are installed in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Salt Lake Temple renovation update

Inside the celestial room of Salt Lake City’s historic house of the Lord, chandeliers are being installed. Additional work is progressing with sealing rooms in the sealing wing addition, staircase railings and intricate finishing through the sacred edifice.

Atop the temple, a new copper roof has been fully installed, “marking a major exterior achievement,” according to the Church’s update.

In about a year, it added, the copper will darken to a brownish color then gradually develop a natural green patina.

Stone paving work is underway on the west towers of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Stone paving work is underway on the west towers of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Around the temple site, additional work is underway on decorative fencing, and parquet wood flooring is being added in the temple entrance buildings.

Stone paving is also being installed around the temple’s exterior, to define walkways and create gathering areas to support increased numbers of visitors.

Information about the renovation was published on Monday, May 18, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Photos of the renovation were also published.

A worker cleans an art-glass piece featuring Adam and Eve during installation on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. The artwork will be in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple.
A worker cleans an art-glass piece featuring Adam and Eve during installation on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. The artwork will be in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Volunteers needed for Salt Lake Temple Celebration

In addition to the update, the Temple Square social media accounts called for volunteers for next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration in a May 15 post.

“We’re looking for exceptional volunteers who want to help guests feel welcomed, supported and inspired throughout the celebration,” the post reads. “Volunteers will support guest experiences, wayfinding, accessibility, activities and more.”

Talented young performers are also needed, including musicians, vocalists and performers.

Volunteer applications will be available in June 2026, and roles are open for people 16 years of age and older from all backgrounds.

Staircase railing work is underway in a temple entrance building on Temple Square on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Staircase railing work is underway in a temple entrance building on Temple Square on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About Salt Lake Temple renovations

The Salt Lake Temple was closed on Dec. 29, 2019, to undergo extensive renovations for three main reasons: to upgrade the building seismically, preserve the historic craftsmanship and double the capacity of the temple.

The Salt Lake Temple open house has been announced for April 5, 2027, through Oct. 1, 2027. Members of the public are invited to tour the historic structure seven days a week — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays — before the temple’s rededication.

Artwork on display in the marriage waiting room of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Artwork on display in the marriage waiting room of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Friday, May 8, the First Presidency and Presiding Bishopric toured the Salt Lake Temple. “The opportunity to tour the temple today was a welcome chance to be with my brothers in the First Presidency in a place we cherish,” said Church President Dallin H. Oaks of the visit. “I have been looking forward to this opportunity to see firsthand the progress of this important project.”

On Monday, May 18, the Temple Square Visitors’ Center opened to the public. The facility focuses on the Savior, with elements designed to help individuals understand the purpose of houses of the Lord and their role in the plan of salvation.

Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Newly installed carpet on the fourth floor of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Newly installed carpet on the fourth floor of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Old varnish is removed with a pulse laser in the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Old varnish is removed with a pulse laser in the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The east font chapel in the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
The east font chapel in the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
During installation, a worker cleans an art-glass piece featuring Adam and Eve on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. The artwork will be in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple.
During installation, a worker cleans an art-glass piece featuring Adam and Eve on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. The artwork will be in the celestial room of the Salt Lake Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Caulk is installed in between the stones on the west towers of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Caulk is installed in between the stones on the west towers of the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Detailed art glass on the south end of a hallway in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, features significant historic milestones.
Detailed art glass on the south end of a hallway in the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, features significant historic milestones. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City.
Crews install a new copper roof on the Salt Lake Temple on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Overview of construction on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Overview of construction on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
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Read more Church News coverage of Salt Lake Temple renovations
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