Video: House of the Lord brings a ‘flow of spiritual power’

President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, looks over the grounds of the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple in Springfield, Oregon, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon — The newly dedicated Willamette Valley Oregon Temple is a connection between heaven and earth for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said President Dieter F. Uchtdorf.

The acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles sees parallels between temple blessings and “the wonderful Willamette River flowing quietly but strongly just in the neighborhood of this temple.”

He said that “it is like the flow of spiritual power which comes from this temple and goes into the community.” President Uchtdorf dedicated the Church’s 219th house of the Lord on Sunday, June 7.

In a Church News video titled “Flow of Spiritual Power,” President Uchtdorf testifies that “Jesus Christ is at the center of this house of the Lord.”