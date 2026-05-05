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Video: Members thankful for new ‘place of peace’

After the Lindon Utah Temple’s dedication, local Church members rejoiced at new opportunities to worship, serve and learn

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Attendees walk toward the Lindon Utah Temple ahead of its dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026.
Attendees walk toward the Lindon Utah Temple ahead of its dedication on Sunday, May 3, 2026. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Ryan Jensen
By Ryan Jensen
Ryan Jensen is the editor of Church News.

LINDON, Utah — As the 25th house of the Lord in Utah and the 216th worldwide was dedicated Sunday, May 3, many members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the new Lindon Utah Temple district felt gratitude for the new place of worship, service and learning.

Jan Woolley stood in the afternoon shadow of the temple in the hour after the dedication. She and her husband, Richard, and friends discussed what they felt while at the dedication.

“I like what President Henry B. Eyring said about coming to the house of the Lord, that we should look at it as we’re coming to be with the Savior here in His house, and it will change our experience,” she said.

In a Church News video titled, “Place of Peace,” the Woolleys and others share their feelings about the Church’s newest temple.

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