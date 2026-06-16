Mary Richards reported this story from San Diego, California.
Listen to this Article
Listen to this Article
Audio quality:|
00:00
00:00
1.0x
00:00/00:00
-
+
SAN DIEGO, California — Standing in front of the entrance to the San Diego California Temple — where gold lettering proclaims “The house of the Lord” and “Holiness to the Lord” — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the centrality of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the temple.
“Everything in the building speaks of Christ and why He is important,” Elder Andersen said. “Because of Him, we can live forever after this life.”
While there is high interest in the iconic building — visible off of the Interstate 5 highway in San Diego’s La Jolla area — this public open house presents a beautiful opportunity for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“This is a time for us to declare very strongly our knowledge of Jesus Christ, our belief in Him, our faith in Him, our hope in Him,” Elder Andersen said. “Some people do not know where we stand on this, but we are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are so happy to be able to declare His name, to be open with our faith in Him, our confidence, and help bring confidence to others who are seeking to have that faith in Him.”
Local media representatives came for an introductory news conference and interviews with leaders of the Church and a tour of the house of the Lord, with invited-guest tours and a public open house following the media day.
Accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, Elder Andersen welcomed the media representatives and answered questions before, during and after a tour of the temple. They were joined by Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s United States Southeast Area; and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department.
While this house of the Lord has a remarkable design and many unique elements — such as an impressive circular stairway, 10 spires, new stained glass and the celestial room’s soaring ceiling — Elder Andersen said, “This is not just an architectural experience; the temple is where sacred covenants are made with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and families are sealed together forever.”
“Everything inside reminds people of the immortality of their souls,” he said.
Sister Andersen told the media members of her earliest memory — entering a sealing room with her parents and two brothers, all dressed in white, where they knelt around the altar and were sealed together for all eternity. Her parents and one of her brothers have now completed their mortality, but she testified that life continues after death.
This knowledge of eternal families has also comforted Elder Gary B. Sabin, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and former San Diego-area business leader, whose son died of cystic fibrosis at age 19. “We know we are eternally sealed because of the temple promises,” Elder Sabin told the reporters.
As Elder Andersen talked to people around San Diego, he invited them to visit the temple and they received the invitation “with great happiness,” he said. Others told him they already have their reservations and have been looking forward to the open house for a long time.
Elder Egbo, who is from Nigeria, said while houses of the Lord may be different sizes and designs around the world, all have the same covenants and ordinances available inside.
While many members may be coming to see what changes have been made to the building, Elder Egbo noted, “No person who walks through this refurbished temple will not want to come back because of what they feel and because of what the Spirit of the Lord whispers to them.”
‘A place to feel hope and joy’
On Monday’s tour, Eric Weddle, a Latter-day Saint and NFL Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, and his wife, Chanel Weddle, talked about being sealed in the San Diego temple in 2005 and how it is dear to their hearts.
“It’s been a long few years to not have our beautiful temple available to us. The temple is not just important but sacred to members of the Church,” Weddle said. “For me, it really comes down to eternal perspective and why we are here and our purpose to serve and to be kind and to be better.”
Savannah Stanford, 16, from the La Costa Ward in the Del Mar California Stake, said to her, the temple is like another home.
“As Latter-day Saints, we are always taught that a temple is ‘a house of God, a place of love and beauty,’ and I couldn’t think of a better way to describe it,” she said, referring to the song, “I Love to See the Temple” in the “Children’s Songbook.”
While the public open-house period is an opportunity for anyone to enter, many members of the Church are looking forward to going inside as well. Dylan and Brianne McMurtry, from the Del Mar 1st Ward, Del Mar California Stake, are volunteering at the open house and invited everyone they know to go.
Their son Leo, age 7, said the celestial room “is a place to feel close to God.” Ella, 10, said she felt peaceful, and Max, 13, pointed out how quiet it was inside. “It’s a place outside of the world,” he said.
Even though it is not yet rededicated, the building still feels different and peaceful, Dylan McMurtry said. He hopes friends, neighbors and guests feel quiet and stillness inside.
Brianne McMurtry added, “That’s something we all have in common, regardless of your background, your religion or upbringing. We all have trials and sorrows and stress, and everybody needs a place to feel hope and joy.”
Elder Andersen said, “Today I met many of our friends, the mayor of San Diego, a congressman, friends from many different faiths. We all rejoice in the beauty of the San Diego temple — the house of the Lord.”