Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles talks to media representative in front of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026.

SAN DIEGO, California — Standing in front of the entrance to the San Diego California Temple — where gold lettering proclaims “The house of the Lord” and “Holiness to the Lord” — Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of the centrality of the Savior, Jesus Christ, in the temple.

“Everything in the building speaks of Christ and why He is important,” Elder Andersen said. “Because of Him, we can live forever after this life.”

While there is high interest in the iconic building — visible off of the Interstate 5 highway in San Diego’s La Jolla area — this public open house presents a beautiful opportunity for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“This is a time for us to declare very strongly our knowledge of Jesus Christ, our belief in Him, our faith in Him, our hope in Him,” Elder Andersen said. “Some people do not know where we stand on this, but we are The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We are so happy to be able to declare His name, to be open with our faith in Him, our confidence, and help bring confidence to others who are seeking to have that faith in Him.”

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Thirty-three years after the initial open house, the San Diego California Temple reopened Monday, June 15, for the public to see inside again. The open house runs to July 11, excluding Sundays. First dedicated in 1993, the building underwent extensive renovations and will be rededicated on Aug. 23.

Local media representatives came for an introductory news conference and interviews with leaders of the Church and a tour of the house of the Lord, with invited-guest tours and a public open house following the media day.

Accompanied by his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, Elder Andersen welcomed the media representatives and answered questions before, during and after a tour of the temple. They were joined by Elder Craig C. Christensen, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s United States Southeast Area; and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, pose for a photo on the grounds of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

While this house of the Lord has a remarkable design and many unique elements — such as an impressive circular stairway, 10 spires, new stained glass and the celestial room’s soaring ceiling — Elder Andersen said, “This is not just an architectural experience; the temple is where sacred covenants are made with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ and families are sealed together forever.”

“Everything inside reminds people of the immortality of their souls,” he said.

Sister Andersen told the media members of her earliest memory — entering a sealing room with her parents and two brothers, all dressed in white, where they knelt around the altar and were sealed together for all eternity. Her parents and one of her brothers have now completed their mortality, but she testified that life continues after death.

This knowledge of eternal families has also comforted Elder Gary B. Sabin, an emeritus General Authority Seventy and former San Diego-area business leader, whose son died of cystic fibrosis at age 19. “We know we are eternally sealed because of the temple promises,” Elder Sabin told the reporters.

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to former San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams player Eric Weddle and his wife, Chanel Weddle, during the media day of the San Diego California Temple open house on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

As Elder Andersen talked to people around San Diego, he invited them to visit the temple and they received the invitation “with great happiness,” he said. Others told him they already have their reservations and have been looking forward to the open house for a long time.

Elder Egbo, who is from Nigeria, said while houses of the Lord may be different sizes and designs around the world, all have the same covenants and ordinances available inside.

While many members may be coming to see what changes have been made to the building, Elder Egbo noted, “No person who walks through this refurbished temple will not want to come back because of what they feel and because of what the Spirit of the Lord whispers to them.”

‘A place to feel hope and joy’

On Monday’s tour, Eric Weddle, a Latter-day Saint and NFL Super Bowl champion with the Los Angeles Rams, and his wife, Chanel Weddle, talked about being sealed in the San Diego temple in 2005 and how it is dear to their hearts.

“It’s been a long few years to not have our beautiful temple available to us. The temple is not just important but sacred to members of the Church,” Weddle said. “For me, it really comes down to eternal perspective and why we are here and our purpose to serve and to be kind and to be better.”

Savannah Stanford, 16, from the La Costa Ward in the Del Mar California Stake, said to her, the temple is like another home.

“As Latter-day Saints, we are always taught that a temple is ‘a house of God, a place of love and beauty,’ and I couldn’t think of a better way to describe it,” she said, referring to the song, “I Love to See the Temple” in the “Children’s Songbook.”

Dylan McMurtry, from the Del Mar 1st Ward, Del Mar California Stake, sits with his son, Leo, and the rest of his family during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

While the public open-house period is an opportunity for anyone to enter, many members of the Church are looking forward to going inside as well. Dylan and Brianne McMurtry, from the Del Mar 1st Ward, Del Mar California Stake, are volunteering at the open house and invited everyone they know to go.

Their son Leo, age 7, said the celestial room “is a place to feel close to God.” Ella, 10, said she felt peaceful, and Max, 13, pointed out how quiet it was inside. “It’s a place outside of the world,” he said.

Even though it is not yet rededicated, the building still feels different and peaceful, Dylan McMurtry said. He hopes friends, neighbors and guests feel quiet and stillness inside.

Brianne McMurtry added, “That’s something we all have in common, regardless of your background, your religion or upbringing. We all have trials and sorrows and stress, and everybody needs a place to feel hope and joy.”

Elder Andersen said, “Today I met many of our friends, the mayor of San Diego, a congressman, friends from many different faiths. We all rejoice in the beauty of the San Diego temple — the house of the Lord.”

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, talk with youth members during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Related Story Read about the San Diego California Temple in the Church News Almanac

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses reporters during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

People gather in front of the San Diego California Temple for media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple, originally dedicated in 1993, was closed for renovations in 2023 and will be rededicated on August 23rd, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

A landscape worker puts the finishing touches on the grounds of the San Diego California Temple ahead of media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18th to July 11th, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, pose for a photo on the grounds of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prepares to speak to the media at the San Diego California Temple for media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to a crowd of guests and media representatives during the media day of the newly renovated San Diego California Temple open house on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, talks with youth volunteers in front of the newly renovated San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is interviewed in front of the San Diego California Temple during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, take a picture with former San Diego Chargers and Los Angeles Rams player Eric Weddle and his wife, Chanel Weddle, during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

The grounds of the San Diego California Temple are pictured on Monday, June 15, 2026. The grounds were renewed to reflect the San Diego climate while the temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18th to July 11th, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

The large windows of San Diego California Temple are pictured on Monday, June 15, 2026. The glass was replaced during the three-year renovation. The property consists of a 58,000 square foot building set on 7.2 acres. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

People enter a tent on the grounds of the San Diego California Temple for media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple, originally dedicated in 1993, was closed for renovations in 2023 and will be rededicated on August 23rd, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Attendees of media day at the San Diego California Temple walk around the newly renovated grounds on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18th to July 11th, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Attendees of media day at the San Diego California Temple walk around the newly renovated grounds on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18th to July 11th, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Members of the media speak to Jim Nuckols, a local Church member, during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Media representatives gather for a tour of the San Diego California Temple during media day of the open-house period on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Guests listen to speakers during media day at the San Diego California Temple on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Drew Page, committee coordinator at the San Diego California Temple, right, has a laugh with some youth members during media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Tiffany Wickham addresses the crowd from the podium during the media day on the San Diego California Temple grounds on Monday, June 15, 2026. From left are Elder Gary B. Sabin, emeritus General Authority Seventy; Elder I. Raymond Egbo, General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department; and Elder Craig C. Christensen, General Authority Seventy. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

Media and Church members gather at the San Diego California Temple during the media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

The San Diego California Temple is pictured on the morning of Monday, June 15, 2026, during the media day to begin the open-house period. The temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18 to July 11, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News

The San Diego California Temple is pictured on a media day on Monday, June 15, 2026. The temple was closed for renovations in 2023 and the newly renovated building will be open for public tours from June 18 to July 11, 2026. | Rick Loomis, for the Deseret News