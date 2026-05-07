Open-house reservations are available for the San Diego California Temple

The public open house for the San Diego California Temple will be Thursday, June 18, 2026, to Saturday, July 11, 2026, excluding Sundays.

Reservations are available online to tour the renovated San Diego California Temple during the public open house, via reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org or SanDiegoCaliforniaTemple.org.

The public open house is Thursday, June 18, to Saturday, July 11, excluding Sundays. Reservations are available for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Saturday. Wait times may vary, and walk-in guests are also welcome.

The free tour includes a walking tour through the temple, which is expected to last about 45 minutes. Comfortable shoes and business casual are recommended. The house of the Lord is wheelchair accessible.

Limited parking is available at the temple at 7474 Charmant Dr., San Diego, and in nearby walkable lots, according to the reservation information. Additional offsite parking is available at 4655 Executive Dr., San Diego, (entrance off Judicial Drive) with shuttles available from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to the limited parking, guests are asked to carpool with four or more people per car, if possible.

The San Diego California Temple will be rededicated on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is built or has undergone an extensive renovation, it is opened for public tours prior to being dedicated or rededicated. After the dedication or rededication, Church members with temple recommends can enter to perform sacred ordinances.

The San Diego California Temple will be rededicated Sunday, Aug. 23, at 10 a.m., with a rebroadcast at 2 p.m. A presiding authority has not been announced.

There are several other temple public open houses that are either ongoing or will begin in coming weeks. Due to limited parking, reservations are recommended for the Yorba Linda California Temple open house, which is ongoing and continues through May 23.

Those where reservations are not needed include the open houses for the Bacolod Philippines Temple, the Willamette Valley Oregon Temple and Cleveland Ohio Temple. (See below for more about those open houses.)

Related Story San Diego temple rededication, Cambodia temple dedication announced

About the San Diego California Temple

The San Diego California Temple is the third in California and the 45th temple of the Church still in operation.

On April 7, 1984, President Gordon B. Hinckley, then second counselor in the First Presidency, announced this temple at the start of April 1984 general conference.

President Ezra Taft Benson, as President of the Church, later presided over the temple’s groundbreaking on Feb. 27, 1988. His second counselor, President Thomas S. Monson, dedicated the site.

After construction, an open house was from Feb. 20 to April 3, 1993. Although 650,000 visitors were expected to tour the building, the open house drew some 720,000. The San Diego California Temple was dedicated in 23 sessions, from April 25 to April 30, 1993. President Hinckley, then first counselor in the First Presidency, presided over 13 sessions, while President Monson presided over the other 10.

The San Diego temple closed July 31, 2023, for extensive renovations. At the time of its closure, the temple reached 169 feet in height and 72,000 square feet in size, featuring twin central spires surrounded by four smaller ones. Highly visible beside Southern California’s Interstate 5, the temple sits on a 7.2-acre site in northern San Diego, near the suburb of La Jolla.

The San Diego California Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Temples in California

California, which is in the western U.S. along the Pacific coast, currently has 12 houses of the Lord operating, under construction or renovation, and announced.

The eight that are built are Los Angeles (dedicated in 1956), Oakland (1964), San Diego (1993), Fresno (2000), Redlands (2003), Newport Beach (2005), Sacramento (2006) and Feather River (2023).

The open house for the Yorba Linda California Temple is ongoing and this house of the Lord will be dedicated on June 7.

Also, the Modesto California Temple is currently under construction, since its October 2023 groundbreaking. Two houses of the Lord are in planning stages: the Sunnyvale and Bakersfield temples, both announced in April 2023.

The Yorba Linda California Temple at dusk. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recent and upcoming temple open houses

Other recently concluded, ongoing and announced temple open houses:

The Bacolod Philippines Temple public open house was Thursday, April 16, through Saturday, May 2, excluding Sundays. Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, May 31.

The Yorba Linda California Temple public open house began Thursday, April 30, and continues through Saturday, May 23, excluding Sundays. Reservations are strongly recommended due to limited parking; see YorbaLindaCaliforniaTemple.org for information. A presiding leader has not yet been announced for the Sunday, June 7, dedication.

Related Story Yorba Linda California Temple open house underway

The Willamette Valley Oregon Temple public open house began Thursday, April 23, and goes through Saturday, May 9, excluding Sundays. Reservations are not required; for more about the open house, see WillametteValleyOregonTemple.org. President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will preside at the Sunday, June 7, dedication.

Related Story Doors open to Willamette Valley Oregon Temple

The public open house for the Cleveland Ohio Temple will be June 18-July 3, excluding Sundays. Reservations are not required; for more about the open house, see ClevelandOhioTemple.org. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Related Story Dedication announced for Cleveland Ohio Temple, just miles from historic Kirtland Temple

Belo Horizonte Brazil Temple public open house will be Saturday, June 13, to Saturday, June 27, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The temple will be dedicated Sunday, Aug. 16; the presiding authority will be announced later.

Related Story Temple dedications announced in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Brazil

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple public open house will be Saturday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 22, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the house of the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 30.

Related Story San Diego temple rededication, Cambodia temple dedication announced

The public open house for the Miraflores Guatemala City Guatemala Temple will be Thursday, Aug. 27, to Saturday, Sept. 12, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The Miraflores Guatemala City Temple will be dedicated Sunday, Oct. 11, by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Related Story Temple dedications announced in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Brazil

The Ephraim Utah Temple public open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 2, through Saturday, Sept. 19, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the temple on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Related Story Ephraim Utah Temple dedication announced

The public open house for the Managua Nicaragua Temple will be Sept. 10 to Sept. 26, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The Managua temple will be dedicated on Sunday, Oct. 18, by Elder Rasband.

Related Story Temple dedications announced in Nicaragua, Guatemala and Brazil

The Montpelier Idaho Temple public open house will be Thursday, Sept. 10, through Saturday, Sept. 26, excluding Sundays. More about the open house will be available at reservations.ChurchofJesusChrist.org. The house of the Lord will be dedicated on Oct. 18. A presiding authority has not yet been announced.

Related Story Montpelier Idaho Temple dedication, open house announced