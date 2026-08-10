Salt Lake Temple Celebration volunteer applications reopen, with 1-week service option

Volunteers display their name tags for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration in 2027. Applications have reopened to some volunteer positions for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration in 2027.

The volunteer application period has been extended for next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration in Salt Lake City’s Temple Square.

Applications are open through Sept. 14 and can be filled out on TempleSquare.org.

Most volunteers should commit to at least eight weeks of service during the celebration, and many volunteer assignments are a single three- to four-hour shift per week. Participants must be age 16 or older in the year 2027.

And now, one-week service opportunities are also available for positions within security, parking and transportation.

“We’re really passionate about finding the right people to be here to welcome those guests from all over the world,” said Jen Allen, senior event manager for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, to the Church News in June.

Applicants will start finding out in September if they’ve been accepted. Training will begin this fall, then larger training will happen in 2027.

Additional information can be found at TempleSquare.org/eng/volunteer.

What roles are available?

The website shows 11 volunteer roles reopened in the “Rejoice Team.” Applicants can select their three preferred roles in case their first choice is not available.

These include the roles of shuttle ambassador, Guest Services representative (similar to an usher at other recent temple open houses), memory creator (to take photos for visitors), mobility assistant, elevator aide, app support specialist, security, parking marshal, internal or external traffic attendant, shuttle bay attendant and daytime porter/cleaning steward. Read each position’s job description on celebration-volunteer.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/volunteer.

Performing groups of four to 100 participants can also apply to volunteer, like professional, community, school, interfaith or cultural groups. Artisans can apply to showcase work such as chalk art, watercolor, painting, woodworking and glass art. Positions are also available as part-time Temple Square guide for returned missionaries and Church History Museum docent for senior missionaries.

“We’re looking for volunteers across a lot of different spectrums,” said Allen. “We’re not limiting the application to anybody.”

Both guest-facing and non-guest-facing assignments are available. Some positions are remote, so volunteers don’t have to live in Utah. Volunteers for on-site roles can also be from anywhere, as long as they’re able to be in person when scheduled.

Allen said, “We want everybody who comes to the celebration to feel welcome, so we just need really joyful people who are ready to serve each individual person that comes to celebrate with us.”

Young-adult volunteers for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration in 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Part of something so incredible’

Duncan Watt, a 21-year-old from Heber City, Utah, applied in June to be a member of the “Joy Squad,” which “roams Temple Square to create spontaneous, uplifting moments for guests and volunteers,” according to the application page.

“I hope that they see the Light of Christ,” said Watt about those he’d be serving. “I hope that they see joy and that there’s something about this way of life. There’s something about the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that is joyful.”

Watt noted this event will draw millions of members and nonmembers alike from all around the world.

“I want to be a part of something so incredible that I’ll be able to tell my future children and grandchildren about.”