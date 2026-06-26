Church provides Salt Lake Temple Celebration resources to involve members around the globe

In a June 25 letter from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Salt Lake Temple Celebration executive committee highlighted the “historic and sacred moment” of next year’s Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

“We have a singular opportunity to help the world rejoice in Christ,” wrote President Dieter F. Uchtdorf, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the letter.

Preceding the historic temple’s rededication and accompanying open house next year in Salt Lake City, “this celebration is not only about the temple’s beauty or its monumental history,” said President Uchtdorf. “It is about inviting more people than ever before to experience the message of Jesus Christ.”

To help local leaders and other Latter-day Saints around the world in this mission, the Church has created the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Toolkit. It provides communication materials, planning guides and ideas for local participation, even for those not in Utah.

With these resources, leaders and members can focus local efforts on Jesus Christ, engage the rising generation and all people worldwide, coordinate efforts for the celebration and related activities, and strengthen faith by inviting others to learn about the blessings of the temple.

“Together,” invited President Uchtdorf, “let us seize this majestic moment to testify that God is among us and invite His children to find Him in His holy house.”

The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

This toolkit — accessible on guide.ChurchofJesusChrist.org/local/salt-lake-temple-celebration-toolkit — comprises three main sections, about making plans, sharing the celebration and engaging in celebration events.

1.0: Making plans

1.0: Making Plans — This section provides ways to help people feel the promises and blessings of temples and come closer to the Savior through preparation in 2026.

Planning can be effective as local leaders and members seek inspiration on what will bless people in their area, counsel together on how to connect efforts to the temple, consider how to incorporate global events, explore the toolkit and the Gospel Library, focus on the rising generation and involve missionaries in activities and invitations.

2.0: Sharing the celebration

2.1: Inviting Guests — By sharing their feelings about temples in simple, personal ways, members can invite friends and family to the celebration and to local events. “We hope Church members will invite the world,” says the guide.

2.2: Knowing What To Say — Encourage ward and stake members to have simple, personal conversations about their faith in Jesus Christ, temples, covenants and sealing families for eternity. This subsection also includes potential talking points about the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

2.3: Celebration Resources — These downloadable resource materials can help members share the celebration events they plan. More links will be added as they become available.

Temple Square and the Conference Center are pictured in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

3.0: Celebration events

3.1: Calendar of Shared Events — A timeline highlights significant events and experiences connected to the celebration. On Sept. 1, for example, open-house reservations open for the Salt Lake Temple.

3.2: Virtual Events and Experiences — Starting this fall, members and friends around the world can access online events and experiences, including videos, virtual tours and worldwide broadcasts. Some resources will be available in 2027.

3.3: In-Person Events in Salt Lake City — For members and friends visiting Salt Lake City, this subsection highlights in-person experiences available: the Salt Lake Temple open house, Temple Square Visitors’ Center, temple celebration films screened in various venues and several other points of interest across Temple Square.

3.4: Local Opportunities — Ward and stake leaders can prayerfully plan experiences that fit their needs and circumstances, the guide explains. It also lists example activities they can incorporate, like devotionals, hands-on experiences, local temple worship, For the Strength of Youth conferences, young adult conferences, community and interfaith gatherings, and local open houses.

A replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s Christus statue stands in the west wing of the Temple Square Visitors’ Center on Monday, April 13, 2026, in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Objectives of the Salt Lake Temple Celebration

Also provided in the toolkit is an overview of objectives guiding the Salt Lake Temple Celebration efforts. They are:

Invite people to the temple, helping all feel welcome to see and learn about temples. Share simple, foundational messages about Jesus Christ as the Savior, covenants that connect members to God and to each other, the central place of families in God’s plan and the purpose His plan of happiness gives in one’s life. Strengthen member testimonies, especially for youth and young adults. Strengthen community relationships between the Church and civic leaders, interfaith partners and others. Increase understanding of the Church by helping visitors learn about the Savior, temples and Latter-day Saint beliefs.

According to the guide, this celebration reaches far beyond Salt Lake City. “The celebration provides opportunities to strengthen testimonies, build relationships with friends of the Church and help all people understand the purpose of temples. It is a unified, global invitation to rejoice in Christ.”