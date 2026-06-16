The new Temple Square Visitors’ Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026.

While preparing to welcome the world to Utah’s Temple Square next year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is looking for volunteers and performers in its Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

Applications are open from June 15 to July 15 and can be filled out on TempleSquare.org.

Volunteers should commit to at least eight weeks of service during the celebration, and most volunteer assignments are a single three- to four-hour shift per week. Participants must be age 16 or older in the year 2027.

“We’re really passionate about finding the right people to be here to welcome those guests from all over the world,” said Jen Allen, senior event manager for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration, to the Church News.

In September, applicants will start finding out if they’ve been accepted. Training will begin this fall, then larger training will happen in 2027.

“We want to make sure they have plenty of time to learn their role, feel confident, feel ready,” said Allen.

Additional information can be found at TempleSquare.org/eng/volunteer.

Young-adult volunteers for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration in 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What roles are available?

Around 25 volunteer roles are available to those interested in participating in the “Rejoice Team.” Applicants can select their three preferred roles in case their first choice is not available.

These include roles like Guest Services representative, memory creator (to take photos for visitors), religious education specialist, app support specialist, daytime porter and cleaning steward, call center specialist, traffic attendant and security.

Various other talents are needed — including some paid positions — like performers skilled in singing, theater or playing instruments. Performing groups of four to 100 participants can also apply to volunteer, like professional, community, school, interfaith or cultural groups. Artisans can apply to showcase work such as chalk art, watercolor, painting, woodworking and glass art.

“We’re looking for volunteers across a lot of different spectrums,” said Allen. “We’re not limiting the application to anybody.”

Both guest-facing and non-guest-facing assignments are available. Some positions are remote, so volunteers don’t have to live in Utah. Volunteers for on-site roles can also be from anywhere, as long as they’re able to be in person when scheduled.

Allen said, “We want everybody who comes to the celebration to feel welcome, so we just need really joyful people who are ready to serve each individual person that comes to celebrate with us.”

Volunteers display their name tags for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration in 2027. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Part of something so incredible’

Duncan Watt, a 21-year-old from Heber City, Utah, applied to be a member of the “Joy Squad,” which “roams Temple Square to create spontaneous, uplifting moments for guests and volunteers,” according to the application page.

“I hope that they see the Light of Christ,” said Watt about those he’d be serving. “I hope that they see joy and that there’s something about this way of life. There’s something about the members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that is joyful.”

He noted the 2024 talk “Days Never to Be Forgotten” from Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, who said this next decade will bring increased opportunities to share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“This is an event that will draw millions of members and nonmembers alike from all around the world,” said Watt. “I want to be a part of something so incredible that I’ll be able to tell my future children and grandchildren about.”

Annalise Mortensen, a 21-year-old from Farmington, Utah, applied to be a temple attendant, who will welcome and guide guests through the Salt Lake Temple.

“I was so excited when this application opened for the celebration at Temple Square because there’s so much joy that can be found at the temple,” she said.

As an ordinance worker in the Provo City Center Temple, Mortensen said, “I’ve had some skill sets from working in the temple that I think I’ll be able to apply here as I continue to work in the temple and guide people.”

She said she hopes those who visit Temple Square and tour the temple feel welcomed. “I hope they see people who are kind and uplifting, people who love talking to other people and are able to direct them in ways that Jesus Christ would.”

Blake Barnes, a 22-year-old from Milford, Utah, applied to be a VIP ambassador, which entails helping guests feel confidently assisted during their visit.

“I hope they find joy,” he said. “I think that’s the purpose of the gospel, to bring joy. And so I hope they find connection and belonging and joy and peace, but also answers to their questions.”

He said the Salt Lake Temple is a safe haven for people of faith in Jesus Christ and that it would be a life-changing experience to share that with the public.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. There’s nothing like this, and it’s an experience you’ll never regret.”