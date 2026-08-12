Cambodia’s first house of the Lord begins open house

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An open house is now underway for the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The public is invited to tour this house of the Lord from Saturday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 22, excluding Sunday. This will follow the Aug. 12 media day and Aug. 13-14 tours for invited guests.

Guiding news representatives on Wednesday’s media-day tour was Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Also in attendance were his wife, Sister Susan Gong; Elder Kelly R. Johnson, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Asia Area presidency; and Elder K. Brett Nattress, a General Authority Seventy and assistant executive director of the Temple Department.

“Cambodia is a country that treasures temples; there are many across the country,” said Elder Gong, according to an Aug. 12 article from Kiripost. “Temples are also special to us, and we are grateful for the support to build our temple in Cambodia.”

Kean Svay Branch President Veasna Kuonno Neang said, “The temple is the way we connect with our ancestors,” according to an Aug. 12 news release on the Church’s Cambodia Newsroom. “This is the time that the Cambodian people can show how we love our ancestors.”

President Neang, who’s been a member of the Church for nearly three decades, was the first native Cambodian to serve as president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission. “It’s like a dream come true,” he said of having a temple. “This is the moment that we have been waiting for.”

The recommend desk of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Interior and exterior photos of the sacred edifice were also published in the news release in conjunction with the media day.

Later this month, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Phnom Penh temple Sunday, Aug. 30. The ceremony, at 10 a.m. local time, will be broadcast to all units in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

The Phnom Penh temple, built in Cambodia’s capital city, is the first house of the Lord in the country. Once dedicated, it will become the Church’s 222nd operating temple.

The celestial room of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is extremely meaningful because I never would have thought in my lifetime that the temple would be here,” said Vichit Ith, the first Cambodian to be baptized, according to the news release.

Ith, who helped secure government recognition for the Church in Cambodia in 1994, said that “to have a temple here in just 32 years — it’s a miracle.”

Design and features

The Phnom Penh temple is a single-story building of nearly 10,000 square feet. It stands on a 3.2-acre site along Russian Federation Boulevard, between the Cambodia Institute of Technology and the Institute of Foreign Languages, near the Royal University of Phnom Penh.

The interior and exterior designs of the temple resemble culture and artistic traditions of Cambodia. Colors throughout the building, for example, are similar to those in traditional Cambodian textiles, local flora and cultural symbolism.

An art-glass window inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The structure’s exterior — clad in limestone — parallels components of traditional Cambodian religious structures, fitting its design with the location. Interior motifs draw inspiration from kbach patterns common in local silverwork, furniture, murals and pottery.

Depictions of the Savior, illustrations of local landscapes, and scenes reflecting the faith and heritage of the Cambodian people can be found in the Phnom Penh temple’s artwork.

A sealing room inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Phnom Penh temple

Announced Oct. 7, 2018, it was one of 12 temple locations that then-Church President Russell M. Nelson announced in October 2018 general conference. This was President Nelson’s second general conference as Prophet.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 18, 2021, with President Veasna Kuonno Neang — then president of the Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission — presiding. To adhere to local COVID-19 social guidelines, attendance was limited, but it was broadcast throughout Cambodia and neighboring countries.

“Today, a holy temple of God will begin its foundation, representing the faithfulness, love and joy of the Saints in Cambodia,” said President Neang at the ceremony. “We know that when we come to the temple, we can feel closer to the Lord Jesus Christ. It will be such a blessing to come to the temple as often as we can.”

The baptistry of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church in Cambodia

The Cambodian government officially recognized the Church of Jesus Christ in early 1994. The Phnom Penh Branch was subsequently organized in September 1994.

On May 25, 2014, Cambodia’s first two stakes were created: the Phnom Penh Cambodia North Stake and Phnom Penh South Stake. This was the second time in Church history that the first two stakes in a single country were created on the same day.

More than 18,000 Latter-day Saints reside in Cambodia, meeting in 30 wards and branches.

"Holiness to the Lord: The house of the Lord" is inscribed above the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple's entrance. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple

Address: Russian Federation Boulevard, Phnom Penh 12040, Cambodia

Announced: Oct. 7, 2018, by President Russell M. Nelson

Groundbreaking: Sept. 18, 2021, presided over by President Veasna Kuonno Neang, Cambodia Phnom Penh Mission president

Public open house: Aug. 15-22, 2026, excluding Sunday

To be dedicated: Aug. 30, 2026, by Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Property size: 3.2 acres

Building size: 924 square meters (9,946 square feet)

Building height: 35 meters (115 feet) to the top of the spire

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A hallway inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple at sunrise. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An instruction room inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple as seen from a nearby road. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A chandelier inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An instruction room inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A waiting area inside the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints