‘We are deeply honored’: Elder Gong attends Cambodia temple media day

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center left, and Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion, center right, give the traditional sampeah greeting to around 600 at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Speaking to some 600 Cambodian leaders, media representatives, Latter-day Saints and friends gathered on the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple grounds Wednesday, Aug. 12, Elder Gerrit W. Gong sported a light-green tie — a color traditionally worn on Wednesdays in Cambodia.

The display was one of unity; as an Apostle of the Lord Jesus Christ embraced the Southeast Asian nation’s culture, the local Cambodians embraced the culture of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Now more than ever, with the country’s first house of the Lord now adorning the city of Phnom Penh.

“Thank you for allowing us to share our temple with you today,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on the first day of the temple’s open-house tours. “For us, this temple is a holy and sacred place where heaven and earth come together in serenity and harmony. In the holy temple, we worship God and receive His blessings.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses an audience of hundreds of journalists, government and interfaith dignitaries, and members and friends of the Church, at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than a smaller, traditional temple media day — which is generally held before the sacred edifice is opened for public tours — Wednesday’s event saw hundreds of members and nonmembers gathering on the site to welcome the country’s new temple.

“Cambodia is a country that treasures temples,” said Elder Gong. “There are many temples across Cambodia. Temples are also special to us. We are grateful for the permitting and support we have received to build this temple in Phnom Penh.”

Cambodia's national colors adorn the tent and dais near the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Aug. 12, 2026, the first day of open-house tours, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Aug. 12, Elder Gong led senior Cambodian officials, interfaith leaders and other dignitaries through the temple, according to an Aug. 13 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. Joining Elder Gong was his wife, Sister Susan Gong.

Also in attendance were the three members of the Church’s Asia Area presidency — Elder Kelly R. Johnson, Elder David L. Buckner and Elder Wan-Liang Wu — and Elder K. Brett Nattress, assistant executive director of the Temple Department. All four are General Authority Seventies, and each attended with his wife.

The government’s ‘tremendous show of respect’

“Today was just a beautiful day,” said Elder Johnson. “With so many government dignitaries and religious dignitaries who came to participate in the open house event, it was a tremendous show of respect by the government toward the Church.”

According to the news release, Elder Gong was touched by the inscription on the large tent that covered the event.

“The banner outside said: ‘Unity in religion brings peace and development. Congratulations on the Cambodia Phnom Penh Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,’” said Elder Gong. “What could be more warm and welcoming?”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, center, join four General Authority Seventies and their wives under a tent provided by the Cambodian government for the first day of Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open-house tours on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. The sign says: "Unity in religion brings peace and development. Congratulations on the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints." | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The public is invited to tour this house of the Lord from Saturday, Aug. 15, through Saturday, Aug. 22, excluding Sunday. This follows the Aug. 12 media day and Aug. 13-14 tours for invited guests.

Later this month, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will dedicate the Phnom Penh temple Sunday, Aug. 30. The ceremony, at 10 a.m. local time, will be broadcast to all units in the temple district and rebroadcast at 2 p.m.

Once dedicated, the Phnom Penh temple, standing in Cambodia’s capital city, will become the Church’s 222nd operating house of the Lord.

Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion speaks at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘A place where love and peace are nurtured’

Among the special guests in attendance was Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion, attending on behalf of the prime minister of the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

“We are deeply honored,” Elder Gong said, “that Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, prime minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has designated this Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ceremony as an official prime minister event.”

In his remarks to attendees, Borin said he was “honored and delighted” to represent the prime minister and government at the event. Referring to Elder Gong and other leaders in attendance, he said, “Your presence has made today’s viewing of the magnificent Phnom Penh temple even more meaningful and historic for the Latter-day Saint community in Cambodia.”

Members of a youth choir on the first day of Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open-house tours line up to greet Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, accompanied by Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion, who was the guest of honor on behalf of Cambodia's prime minister, on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The minister added: “I firmly believe that this new holy place will become a place where love and peace are nurtured, a place where people can leave behind wrongdoing and sin and a place that contributes to cultivating morality, virtue and good conduct among all those who come here to worship.”

Borin also expressed, on behalf of the government, his appreciation to the Church for its help and support toward the Cambodian people.

“Over the years, the Church has built schools, provided clean water, given wheelchairs and sent emergency aid to people affected by natural disasters. This support has improved the lives of many in Cambodia. Your kindness and service show through humanity and friendship.”

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Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion, who was the guest of honor at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Government and interfaith leaders stand in front of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, including Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, on the first day of the temple's open-house tours in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses an audience of hundreds of journalists, government and interfaith dignitaries, members and friends of the Church, at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses an audience of hundreds of journalists, government and interfaith dignitaries, members and friends of the Church, at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Minister Chay Borin of the Cambodian Ministry of Cult and Religion is presented with a portrait depicting himself in front of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple by Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the start of the Phnom Penh Cambodia Temple open house on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints