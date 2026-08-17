New experiences coming to Temple Square

People stand and look out at the Salt Lake Temple after the Saturday afternoon session of the 193rd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

New videos, tours and experiences for guests at Temple Square will help visitors learn of Jesus Christ.

These include new exhibits in the Conference Center, projections on the Salt Lake Tabernacle’s domed ceiling and a new theater room in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

“These new Temple Square experiences have been designed to help all guests learn of Jesus Christ. He is the focus,” said Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in an Aug. 17 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “We hope and pray that the millions of guests who come to Temple Square every year and engage with these new experiences will be inspired and come to know their Savior better.”

Audience members enter for the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

These new guest experiences will be available before, during and after the Salt Lake Temple Celebration.

No date has been announced for when these new experiences will officially begin.

New experiences in the Joseph Smith Memorial Building

Inside the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, guests will be able to visit the chapel on the mezzanine level to learn about the role of Sunday worship in the lives of Latter-day Saints.

The Joseph Smith Memorial Building is pictured on the first day it is partially reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In video presentations, members of the Church will share the meaning of Sunday worship in their lives. The videos will also highlight the importance of the sacrament, instituted by Jesus Christ.

A new “Life of Christ Theater” inside the Joseph Smith Memorial Building will feature surround-screen imagery and sound. Videos in the theater will invite guests to imagine what it was like to witness the Savior’s baptism or to be among His disciples as He calmed the stormy sea.

A new “Life of Christ Children’s Area” will provide an interactive space especially for families and children to learn about the life, teachings and divine mission of Jesus Christ. This will include interactive storybooks and other hands-on activities where children can explore the Savior’s parables, teachings and attributes.

Jake Hardy visits the Joseph Smith Memorial Building on the first day it is partially reopened after a two and a half year renovation in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 30, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A “Life of Christ Lobby” will offer visitors a place to rest and reflect while watching scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus Christ.

Dome presentations in the Salt Lake Tabernacle

Presentations about Jesus Christ and His ministry will be projected on the inside of the Salt Lake Tabernacle dome.

Showtimes will soon be available on the Temple Square website and in the Temple Square app (Apple, Android), according to the news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs during a a special broadcast of "Music & the Spoken Word" titled “The Joy We Share” at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 19, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

New experiences in the Conference Center

New galleries and displays inside the Conference Center will teach about God’s prophets and how their teachings can lead one to God and Jesus Christ.

Also inside the Conference Center, visitors will see a replica of Bertel Thorvaldsen’s “Christus” statue, artwork, scripture and an interactive experience about personal revelation.

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year, the Conference Center closed in March 2026 for construction, infrastructure upgrades and exhibit development, according to a Feb. 18 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

Attendees make their way out of the Conference Center after the Sunday afternoon session of the 196th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, April 5, 2026. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News