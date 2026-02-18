Conference Center to close from late March 2026 to March 2027, except for major scheduled events

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will close from March 2026 to March 2027, besides for general conference and other major scheduled events.

In preparation for the Salt Lake Temple’s six-month open house next year, the Conference Center on Temple Square will be closed for 11 months.

It will be open, however, for general conference and other major scheduled events, such as “Luz de las Naciones” and the Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts. Conference Center parking and access to parking elevators will remain open and operational during this time.

From March 30, 2026, through March 1, 2027, the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City will be closed to the public.

According to a communication sent to Church employees on Tuesday, Feb. 18, the purpose of the closure is “to facilitate critical construction, infrastructure upgrades and exhibit development in preparation for the Salt Lake Temple celebration.”

The northwest towers of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City are free of scaffolding, Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

It continued: “This operational pause is essential to allow project teams to execute a significantly expanded scope of work and ensure the facility is fully prepared to support the elevated guest experience planned for 2027.”

According to a Feb. 18 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, all Church departmental use of the Conference Center — like meetings, trainings and social functions — will be suspended for the duration of the closure.

The temple is planned to reopen for a public open house from April to October 2027. The late President Russell M. Nelson announced the open house in a Feb. 14, 2025, social media post, saying, “We warmly invite our friends to come and learn about God’s plan for His children and rejoice in the love of Jesus Christ.”

Pews in the east font area of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Also published in the news release was an update on the Salt Lake Temple renovation project and information about Easter displays on Temple Square.

Finish work is progressing in the baptistries of the temple. Carpet, pews and chandeliers were recently added.

The scaffolding of the exterior continues to be removed. The dismantling, announced last month, is expected to continue through mid-March 2026.

Portions of scaffolding have been removed from the exterior of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The public is invited to visit Temple Square during the Easter season to see exhibits and visual installations. These Easter displays — highlighting the life and ministry of Jesus Christ — will be installed beginning at the end of February.

These will include an added focus on the Savior’s teachings, miracles, Atonement and Resurrection.

In February 2025, President Dallin H. Oaks spoke in a video encouraging viewers to build strong, Christ-centered traditions around Easter.

Then the first counselor in the First Presidency, President Oaks testified that Christ is risen. “Let us prepare for an Easter celebration of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ, culminating in His Resurrection — the most glorious event in history.”

The ceiling and chandelier in the east font area of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Portions of scaffolding have been removed from the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lighting and seating in the east font chapel area of the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2026. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints