Read Elder Bednar’s dedicatory prayer for the Cleveland Ohio Temple

Clouds disperse overhead following the dedication ceremony of the Cleveland Ohio Temple in Independence, Ohio, on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

Following is the text of the prayer offered by Elder David A. Bednar to dedicate the Cleveland Ohio Temple on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026.

Heavenly Father, we humbly and thankfully gather this Sabbath morning to proclaim holiness to the Lord and dedicate this house of the Lord. “We ask Thee to assist us … with Thy grace … that [this dedication] may be done to Thine honor and … divine acceptance" (Doctrine and Covenants 109:10).

We reverently remember today the revelation given to the Prophet Joseph Smith in December of 1830, guiding the Church to gather in Ohio, the first commandment concerning a gathering in this dispensation. On this day of dedication in Cleveland, our souls are filled with gratitude to be in such close proximity to the places where foundational revelations were received, the Church was established and strengthened, and the first house of the Lord was constructed and dedicated.

We are grateful to be witnesses that the fame of the blessings first made available in the Kirtland Temple has spread to foreign lands and was “the beginning of the blessings which [have been and continue to] be poured out upon the heads of [Thy] people” (see Doctrine and Covenants 110:10).

We thank Thee for this sacred occasion in this historic area and for the presence of Thy Holy Spirit to instruct, edify and strengthen us. We thank Thee that a house of the Lord is in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Ohio Temple appears beneath a colorful sunset Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Independence, Ohio. | Brian Nicholson, for the Deseret News

We thank Thee for Thy great plan of happiness and mercy.

We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son and our Savior — and for His atoning, redeeming and saving roles in Thy eternal plan.

We thank Thee that Thou and Thy Holy Son appeared to Joseph Smith to inaugurate the grand “restoration of all things spoken by the mouth of all the holy prophets since the world began” (Doctrine and Covenants 27:6), even the dispensation of the fullness of times.

We are grateful for the coming forth of The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ and other latter-day volumes of scripture.

We are thankful that heavenly messengers came to the earth and restored priesthood authority and keys to the Prophet Joseph Smith.

We thank Thee that revelation is ongoing; that Thou art the same yesterday, today and tomorrow; that the heavens are still open; and that living prophets and apostles walk the earth today.

We thank Thee “that the stone … cut out of the mountain without hands” (Daniel 2:45) is rolling forth and filling the entire earth.

The Cleveland Ohio Temple monument sign. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Heavenly Father, in the name of Thy Son, Jesus Christ, and acting in the authority of the holy Melchizedek Priesthood and with the authorization of the President of Thy Son’s restored Church, we dedicate and consecrate unto Thee and unto Thy Beloved Son the Cleveland Ohio Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

We pray Thou wilt accept and visit this holy house. May Thy glory rest down upon this temple and Thy people. We ask Thee to sanctify this sacred sanctuary with Thy Spirit today and always.

We are grateful for devoted Latter-day Saints who faithfully pay their tithes and offerings and thereby make it possible for houses of the Lord to be constructed all around the world. Please open the windows of heaven and shower down upon these steadfast souls every needful spiritual gift and blessing.

We dedicate every space and feature of this structure from the footings and foundation to the top of the steeple. We dedicate the grounds, the ancillary facilities, the landscaping and the decorations for the accomplishment of Thy divine purposes.

We dedicate the baptismal font and the initiatory, endowment, sealing and celestial rooms for the blessing of individuals and families on both sides of the veil.

Oxen statues beneath the baptismal font of the Cleveland Ohio Temple. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We ask Thee to watch over and protect this temple from natural disasters, all acts of evil and other disruptive events of any kind. Please thwart any “unclean thing [from coming] into thy house to pollute it” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:20).

May the power of godliness manifested in the ordinances of the holy priesthood draw all of Thy covenant children to worship in this holy house. We ask Thee to help each of us to appreciate more fully and strengthen our covenant connection with Thee and Thy Beloved Son.

We especially ask Thee to bless the children and youth of the rising generation. May the Primary children, youth and young men and young women strive diligently to grow up in Thee, to yearn for the companionship of the Holy Ghost, to be armed with Thy power and protection and to be prepared to obtain every needful spiritual blessing and gift. Please guide and inspire parents and leaders as they help these precious young people to learn for themselves, understand, live and love the doctrine of Thy Son’s gospel.

We ask Thee to bless “thy servants who walk uprightly before thee, with all their hearts” (Doctrine and Covenants 109:1) — the patrons and leaders who will worship and serve in this house of the Lord. Please strengthen them so no combination of wickedness shall have power to rise up and prevail over Thy people upon whom Thy name shall be put in this holy house.

May all people who enter upon the threshold of this temple feel Thy power — and feel constrained to acknowledge that Thou hast sanctified this house as a place of holiness. May the spiritual lessons learned in this sacred place bless and transform individuals, families, homes and communities.

Holy Father, we love Thee. We thank Thee for Thy Beloved Son and the supernal blessings we receive from our Savior and Redeemer. Please hear our supplication on this day of dedication, we sincerely pray in the sacred name of the Lord Jesus Christ, amen.