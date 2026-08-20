Salt Lake Temple open house reservations available Sept. 1

The historic original first set of east doors of the Salt Lake Temple were reinstalled on Tuesday June 23, 2026, in Salt Lake City.

Reservations for tours of the renovated Salt Lake Temple will be available starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, announced a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on TempleSquare.org.

Reservations are recommended for the open house tours of the Salt Lake Temple, scheduled for April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027. Those can be reserved beginning Sept. 1, 2026, through TempleSquare.org and the Temple Square app. Walk-up reservations will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, reservations are not required for the Salt Lake Temple Celebration during the same time frame. Visitors from around the world are invited to participate in exhibits, experiences, videos, performances and activities throughout Temple Square as part of the six-month celebration.

How to get tickets for the Salt Lake Temple open house

Beginning Sept. 1, guests may reserve tickets for the Salt Lake Temple open house tours through TempleSquare.org and the Temple Square app (available for Apple and Android users).

To accommodate as many visitors as possible, individual guests may reserve up to six tickets. Those seeking tickets for larger parties, including family reunions, Church groups or community organizations, can submit a reservation request.

Walk-up reservations will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets will be released in batches throughout the registration window. If guests are not able to secure tickets for the day or time they were hoping, more tickets will become available in future releases. People can join the email notification list on TempleSquare.org and follow Temple Square on social media (including @VisitTempleSquare on Instagram and Temple Square on Facebook) to be the first to know when new tickets are available.

Those who cannot use their tickets should return them so other guests have the opportunity to attend.

About the Salt Lake Temple open house tours

Tours are available daily, April 5–Oct. 1, 2027. Tour times are scheduled from 8:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Specialty tours are available for guests with specific accessibility needs from May through September 2027 at specific times. Those can be found at TempleSquare.org.

On each tour, language translation, assistive listening options, mobility accommodations and audio tours will be available.

Reservations for open house tours of the Salt Lake Temple during the six-month Salt Lake Temple Celebration will be available on Sept. 1, 2026, on TempleSquare.org. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

About the Salt Lake Temple Celebration

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration will mark the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple after years of renovation.

Salt Lake Temple’s open house tours will start inside the adjacent Conference Center, with visitors shown a short video. In addition to the open house, attendees can find dozens of faith-building experiences across the grounds.

The Salt Lake Temple Celebration invites people everywhere to rejoice in Jesus Christ and learn more about the purpose of temples, either through experiences on Temple Square or through virtual opportunities available worldwide.

To help local leaders and other Latter-day Saints around the world in this mission, the Church has created the Salt Lake Temple Celebration Toolkit. It provides communication materials, planning guides and ideas for local participation, even for those not in Utah.