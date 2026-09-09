Salt Lake Temple open house: 2 more ticket batches available within the next month

The Salt Lake Temple is shown on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026, the day that the open house theme, "Rejoice in Christ," was announced.

The first batch of Salt Lake Temple open house reservations for next year became available Sept. 1 — and all 1 million were claimed within 24 hours.

Now two more batches of free tickets are scheduled to be released within the next month, according to a news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Oct. 1, look for open house reservations at 6 p.m. Mountain Daylight Time on TempleSquare.org.

“Everyone is invited to experience the beauty, history and faith represented within the Salt Lake Temple and on Temple Square,” explained a Sept. 8 post on the Temple Square social media accounts.

In a Sept. 1 broadcast, President Dieter F. Uchtdorf — acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — announced the upcoming Salt Lake Temple Celebration’s theme: “Rejoice in Christ.”

“We invite the world — everyone, hundreds of thousands of people, millions of people,” he said. “We expect 5 million people to come and see and enjoy this wonderful experience — what the temple, the house of the Lord, represents.”

From April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027, tours will run 8:40 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 12 noon to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

The open house begins at the Conference Center across the street, and each tour is expected to take about an hour. Tours will be available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Mandarin and American Sign Language.

Latter-day Saint influencers pose for a photo at a media event about the 2027 Salt Lake Temple Celebration Open House on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. | Tad Walch, Deseret News

In addition to the open house, many other experiences will be available across Temple Square — exhibits, performances, selfie stations, projections shown on the Salt Lake Tabernacle’s dome ceiling, tours and displays at the Temple Square Visitors’ Center, and more.

Up to six tickets can be reserved per visitor. Larger parties — like family reunions, Church groups or community organizations — can submit a reservation request.

Specialty tours will also be available May through September, at specific times, for guests with specific accessibility needs.

Stand-by reservations will be limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

And for those around the world unable to visit in person, two virtual tour experiences will be available.

The Temple Square Visitors’ Center opens to the public in Salt Lake City on Monday, May 18, 2026. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Volunteer applications are open through Sept. 14 to serve at the celebration. Participants must be age 16 or older in the year 2027.

Most volunteers should commit to at least eight weeks of service during the celebration, and many volunteer assignments are a single three- to four-hour shift per week. One-week service opportunities are also available for positions within security, parking and transportation.

A Salt Lake Temple Celebration Toolkit offers additional communication materials, planning guides and ideas for participation around the globe.

As explained in the toolkit, the Salt Lake Temple Celebration has five objectives: Invite people to the temple; share simple, foundational messages about Jesus Christ as the Savior; strengthen member testimonies; strengthen community relationships between the Church and civic leaders, interfaith partners and others; and increase understanding of the Church.